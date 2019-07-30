‘Peaky Blinders’ Trailer: Fiery Season 5 Is Ready for England to Explode

The tumultuous series, starring Cillian Murphy, readies for a return to BBC One later this year.

Few shows get the opportunity for its characters to invoke the series’ title in serious, hushed tones. Then again, few shows are “Peaky Blinders.”

The BBC released the first look at the historical drama’s Season 5, complete with plenty of the trademark simmering violence that’s powered the show to date. For this upcoming batch of episodes, that rage seems to be spilling over, as the fieriness within the show’s central group begins to bubble over into an ever-shifting early 20th century England.

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), fresh off a surprise win at the end of the previous season, now faces the opportunity to shape things from inside Parliament as opposed to the streets of Birmingham. It’s the late 1920s and the rest of the Shelbys still seem pretty content to do whatever it takes to assert themselves and their family in the face of an uncertain world. (As one character proclaims in a particularly “Peaky Blinders” way: “Sometimes….death is a kindness.”)

The show has grown in viewership since premiering in fall 2013. One of the biggest series beneficiaries of streaming and binge viewing, the show’s previous four seasons have been mainstays as a “Netflix Original” stateside. Series creator Steven Knight is set to return in his perpetual role as the show’s writer, while “Ripper Street” and “Mr. Selfridge” vet Anthony Byrne will direct the season.

Watch the trailer for the season (including a shot of Tommy firing a gun while nearly being swallowed by a fireball in a way only “Peaky Blinders” can offer) below:

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5 will be coming to the BBC later this year.

