ReleaseTheSnyderCut Billboards Invade San Diego Ahead of Comic-Con Weekend

Snyder fans are using the annual fan convention to urge Warner Bros. to release the director's cut of "Justice League."

As promised, billboards and advertisements touting the Snyder cut of “Justice League” have descended upon San Diego timed to Comic-Con 2019 (via ScreenRant). Last month, Snyder fans crowdfunded online to raise the funds necessary to rent billboards and create advertisements at and near Comic-Con urging Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The cut refers to Snyder’s original version of the 2017 superhero film “Justice League.” Snyder left the DC Extended Universe film after a family tragedy and the film was completed by Joss Whedon, who drastically overhauled the film to include a lighter tone and more jokes.

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign raised over $20,000, a portion of which was donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in the wake of Snyder’s family tragedy. As seen in the photos circulating on social media below, the rest of the funds were used to create advertisements pushing for the Snyder cut release. The ads tout Snyder’s three-and-a-half hour “Justice League” cut and lean into the appearance of Darkseid, the comic book villain that was removed in Whedon’s cut of the film. Some of the ads appear directly across from Hall H, the biggest presentation room at Comic-Con.

Ironically, Warner Bros. has opted not to go to Comic-Con this year. The studio has several high-profile superhero movies lined up for the future, including this fall’s “Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix and next summer’s tentpole “Wonder Woman 1984,” which reunites director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot. Warner Bros. dazzled Cinema Con with “Joker” footage in April but won’t promote the film at Comic-Con. The only major Warner Bros. release heading to the event is “It: Chapter Two,” which will show off footage at the offset ScareDiego sidebar.

Snyder fans have been relentless over the last two years in their pursuit for the Snyder cut of “Justice League.” Most recently, fans used social media after Warner Bros. announced Ann Sarnoff as its new chairman and chief executive officer to urge her to make the Snyder cut public. While the fate of the Snyder cut remains unknown, the DCEU will continue with “Wonder Woman 1984” and sequels to “Aquaman” and “Shazam.”

