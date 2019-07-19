‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 First Footage Unveils Taika Waititi-Voiced Alien — Watch

The first footage from the long-awaited fourth season of the Adult Swim classic debuted at Comic-Con.

“Rick and Morty” dropped down at Comic-Con to promote its long-in-the-works fourth season and left fans thrilled by debuting the first official clip from the next batch of new episodes. The clip features Morty (co-creator Justin Roiland) and Morty’s father Jerry (Chris Parnell) arguing with a new character, a purple alien creature voiced by Taika Waititi. The “Thor: Raganrok” director is one of several guest actors joining the Adult Swim series in its fourth season. Others include Paul Giamatti, Kathleen Turner, and Sam Neill.

The first Season 4 clip below is the first new “Rick and Morty” footage to debut since the third season of the show wrapped in October 2017. Fans have been waiting for nearly two years for the show to return, which it finally will this November. Roiland, who created the series with Dan Harmon, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this week that Season 4 will be more serialized than other seasons.

“Without giving anything away, we have serialized stuff we check in on now and then that’s sprinkled over the top of strong episodic episodes,” Roiland said. “To fans of the show, they’re going to want to watch them in order…I would definitely say watch all of Season 3 before Season 4.”

“Rick and Morty” Season 4 will be the first season to air after Roiland and Harmon struck a massive 70-episode deal with Adult Swim last year. The new season will consist of 10 episodes, which means there are plenty of more seasons of “Rick and Morty” to come in the future. Could the show continue past the 70-episode deal? Neither Roiland or Harmon are ruling that out.

“On any given day you’ll feel like this thing can go for 20, 30 seasons,” Roiland said. “We have characters that don’t really age, it’s very ‘Simpsons’-esque. There’s so much we can do to keep riding this train.”

Harmon added, “Sure, I’ll end it! But I don’t know that would be on 70. I would be equally unsurprised if you told me that this thing goes for 20 years. I wouldn’t balk at that at all. If it still feels right, let’s do it.”

“Rick and Morty” Season 4 debuts in November on Adult Swim. Watch the first footage in the video below.

*Ominous beeping noise* FIRST LOOK AT RICK AND MORTY SEASON 4 *Ominous beeping noise* @adultswim pic.twitter.com/FtduZbdHHa — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 19, 2019

