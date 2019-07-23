Mueller Testimony: How to Watch and Livestream the Hearing

His testimony is expected to cover both obstruction of justice and Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will answer questions about his investigation into obstructions of justice and Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election during a testimony that will be publicly aired Wednesday.

The testimony will be aired on most major networks, including CNN, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, and C-SPAN. IndieWire will also be streaming the testimony and will embed a livestream in this article when it begins.

It is unclear how much information Mueller will divulge, but the testimony will unfold over two parts. The topic of obstruction of justice will be discussed in a three-hour session before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT, while Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election will be covered during a two-hour session before the House Intelligence Committee at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Mueller previously stated that he hoped that his public May address about the investigation would be the only time he would publicly discuss the matter. Mueller’s investigation was completed around four months ago and a redacted version of the 448-page report was released in April. Although the report did not conclude that Trump committed any crimes, it also did not exonerate the president.

House Democrats were not satisfied with the findings and subpoenaed Mueller—who has not publicly discussed the investigation outside of the remarks he made in May —last month in order to force him to answer questions before the House committees and under oath.

Mueller, 74, has been one of Trump’s myriad of verbal punching bags since the former FBI director began investigating the president in May 2017. Trump reacted to Mueller’s impending testimony during a speech to high school students earlier today. The president lied about when the investigation began and suggested that Mueller could be working with a foreign government, according to ABC News.

“I saw Mueller is set to testify again. How many times? Two and a half years. And actually, it started practically from the time I came down on the escalator they said you know, ‘He’s got good numbers,” Trump said. “We better start looking at him right away, maybe he’s dealing with a foreign country.”

