Russo Brothers Send James Cameron a Note After ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Beats ‘Avatar’ Box Office

"Avengers: Endgame" is officially the biggest movie in the world, unadjusted for inflation.

James Cameron is no longer the king of the box office. After nearly a decade, “Avatar” has been replaced by “Avengers: Endgame” on the list of the highest grossing movies ever released (unadjusted for inflation). On its 13th weekend in theaters, “Endgame” hit the $2.790 billion mark at the global box office to claim the record. “Avatar” spent the last decade in the top spot with $2.789 billion.

“Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo celebrated the milestone box office achievement by taking some time on social media to send a special thank you to Cameron. While many fans turned the box office race into a contentious battle between “Endgame” and Cameron films “Titanic” and “Avatar,” there’s been nothing but love between Cameron and the filmmaking dup behind Marvel’s biggest hit.

“James Cameron, you’re a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place,” Joe and Anthony wrote in a note. “Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next.”

Cameron also took to social media to congratulate the Russo brothers and Marvel studios on their record-breaking achievement. Using the fictional Na’vi language from “Avatar,” Cameron wrote, “I see you, Marvel.” The director added a simple note: “Congratulations to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on becoming the new box office king.’

While “Endgame” holds the worldwide record, it does not claim the domestic record for biggest box office hit. The movie remains far behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on the domestic chart. The J.J. Abrams-directed tentpole grossed $936 million in North America, a number that many box office prognosticators agree will be hard to top in the future.

“Avengers: Endgame” continues to play in theaters nationwide.

