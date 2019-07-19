Russo Brothers SDCC Panel Blessed With Cameos From Your Favorite Avengers

It's not a Marvel-adjacent panel if we aren't discussing America's Ass at length.

Joe and Anthony Russo held court for a capacity crowd during their San Diego Comic-Con Hall H victory lap, and while the directors of several Marvel films, including “Avengers: Endgame”, didn’t have any in-person guests at their panel, they had plenty of celebrity missives submitted via video, much to the delight of fans.

Here’s a few of the best moments, brought to you courtesy of your favorite Avengers.

Mark Ruffalo, AKA Bruce Banner AKA the Hulk sent in a question for the brothers, asking them if now that Banner and Hulk have come to terms with each other, if that means that if Smart Hulk is now the smartest and the strongest Avenger.

Joe was skeptical, pointing out that a lot of people consider Tony Stark to be the smartest Avenger – RIP – and Anthony made the excellent point that many people consider Shuri from “Black Panther” to be the smartest Avenger. Either way, it was bad news for Ruffalo.

Chris Evans, AKA Steve Rogers AKA Captain America AKA America’s Ass also submitted a video wondering what the Russos thought Cap did first after returning the Infinity Stones and dancing with Peggy, as depicted in the closing moments of “Endgame.”

The brothers were as divided as ever, with Anthony suggesting that Steve and Peggy probably made “trying to make a baby” as their first order of business. Alternatively, Joe thought that Steve probably had to use the bathroom after all that travel.

Chris Hemsworth had less of a question and more of a statement for his former directors, beginning under the auspices of asking who would be the best leader for the group formerly known as the Guardians of the Galaxy and now – according to Hemsworth – known as the Asgardians of the Galaxy. He didn’t, however, bother waiting for an answer and assumed the Russos would name him a far better leader than Chris Pratt AKA Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord.

Other delightful video moments included Tom Holland, talking about his upcoming film with the Russo brothers, “Cherry”, an R-rated drama about the opioid crisis and set in Cleveland, as well as Chadwick Boseman talking about his experience being cast by the brothers and then working with them on the upcoming film “21 Bridges”, which they executive produce. Plus, a magical moment courtesy of Paul Rudd inquiring who Joe and Anthony thought was really America’s Ass. Joe turned the matter over to the hall and the crowed overwhelmingly chose for Evans and Cap to retain the title.

Best of all, the one and only Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. submitted a video asking about Tony Stark’s journey from his first press conference “I am Iron Man” proclamation in “Iron Man” to his final declaration in “Endgame,” a narrative that the brothers described as the growth that a occurs after a man is forced beyond self-involvement, to a point of sacrificing themselves for the greater good.

But the day wasn’t all about looking back, the Russo brothers also announced the acquisition of two previously unannounced projects under AGBO, their artist-led collective. The Russos announced plans to produce an adaptation of the indie comic “GrimJack,” as well as developing – with potential to direct – a live-action version of the classic cartoon “Battle of the Planets.

