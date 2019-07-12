Life After ‘The Lion King’: Why the Fall Movie Season Has Promise — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 250: With "The Lion King" coming out, the summer will soon wind down, and it's time to take a look at the fall.

Now that “The Lion King” has screened for critics and opens soon, there aren’t many big summer movies left. Meanwhile, the summer’s most exciting arthouse releases, “Midsommar” and “The Farewell,” have both hit theaters. So where do we go from here? The obvious answer is the fall movie season, which is closer than you think. And this time, it’s filled with a lot of questions: While the premiere for “The Irishman” remains up in the air and “Little Women” seems to be avoiding the festival circuit altogether, movies ranging from Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn” to James Gray’s “Ad Astra.” As the Toronto International Film Festival gears up to make its first set of announcements next week, the fall movie season is one giant question mark.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through the many possibilities around the corner. Kohn also shares his experiences from watching the recent solar eclipse in Chile, and Thompson shares her thoughts on “The Lion King,” which Kohn missed due to travel woes.

Listen to the full episode below.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Soundcloud. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on iTunes and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.