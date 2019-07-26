TIFF and Venice Lineups Are Good Reasons to Get Excited For the Fall — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 252: With some big premiere dates finally on the calendar, September suddenly holds a lot of potential. Here's why.

It can be difficult to asses the state of the fall movie season without knowing when some of the biggest titles will surface. But that mystery was revealed for many anticipated fall movies this week, with the first announcement of Gala titles at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice Competition section revealed. However, the news only invites more questions: Will Joaquin Phoenix score an Oscar for “The Joker” (and is “The Joker” really more cinephile fodder than your typical comic book franchise play?) Why is James Gray’s “Ad Astra” in Venice but not TIFF? How will the subversive “anti-hate satire” of Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” play for Toronto audiences, since it isn’t screening anywhere else? And…will anyone remember “The Lion King” after this dense fall season takes charge?

These are some of the many questions posed in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson dig through the announcements and speculate about the future. Stay tuned for more announcements as the fall season continues to take shape.

Listen to the full episode below.

