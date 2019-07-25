‘Seberg’ First Look Unveils Kristen Stewart as ‘Breathless’ Actress and French New Wave Icon Jean Seberg

The historical drama from "Una" director Benedict Andrews will world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Kristen Stewart transforms into “Breathless” actress Jean Seberg in the first look at Amazon Studios’ “Seberg.” Previously titled “Against All Enemies,” the historical drama is the latest directorial effort from theater director and “Una” filmmaker Benedict Andrews.

“Seberg” stars Stewart as the French New Wave icon during the 1960s, when she was targeted by the FBI because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal. In addition to Stewart, the “Seberg” cast includes Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Colm Meaney, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Root and Yvan Atta. The film is based on a true story.

For Stewart, “Seberg” is the latest entry in her list of filmmaker-driven independent films. The actress last appeared opposite Laura Dern in “JT LeRoy,” which opened in the U.S. this past April. “Seberg” is world premiering at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival in an out of competition slot. The drama is written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The movie is one of two Stewart-led projects debuting this fall movie season; the other is a starring role in the Sony tentpole “Charlie’s Angeles,” a rare studio film for Stewart. Elizabeth Banks directs.

Andrews is an Australian theatre veteran who earned strong reviews for his directorial debut “Una,” The psychological drama, based on the play “Blackbird,” starring Rooney Mara, Riz Ahmed, and Ben Mendelsohn, and premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in 2016. IndieWire David Ehrlich praised Andrews for drawing out a riveting performance from Mara, who Ehrlich said gave one of the best performances of 2017. Many Anderson fans are hoping he can elicit similar strengths out of Stewart.

“Seberg” marks a return to adult-oriented drama for Amazon Studios, who made headlines at Sundance earlier this year for making huge deals on more mainstream crowd-pleasers like “Late Night” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon.” The company has the drama “The Report” opening in the fall as well. Both “Seberg” and “The Report” are shaping up to be the company’s Oscar hopefuls during the upcoming awards season.

Amazon Studios has yet to announce a U.S. release date for “Seberg.” Check out Kristen Stewart in the first look image below.

Amazon Studios

