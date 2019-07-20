‘Snowpiercer’ Trailer: Jennifer Connelly Rides the Train in TBS Adaptation

Premiering next spring, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

It seems like a TV version of “Snowpiercer” has been gradually working its way to screens ever since the movie it’s based on landed in theaters.

At the show’s Saturday Comic-Con panel, the cast and crew revealed the first extended look at the season, complete with plenty of appearances of characters throughout the different sections of the train that gives the show its title.

The series takes place on board a high-speed train, hurtling through the freezing wasteland of an icy apocalypse. As with Bong Joon-ho’s original 2013 film, the series will also contrast the decadence of the upper-crust cars with the violent treatment of workers at the show’s tail who have never experienced life outside the darkness.

Jennifer Connelly stars as Melanie Cavill, the Head of Hospitality on the train who serves as an informational source for the patrons of the train, but also exercising her own power when necessary. From the other side, Daveed Diggs’ Andre Layton is one of the galvanizing forces among the “tailies” – and it seems like revolt is coming sooner rather than later.

The ensemble for the show — including Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Lena Hall, and Steven Ogg — is playing roles from the film and new creations for the series. Also, it looks like another one of the main additions to the show is a heightened sense of romance on board. In addition to the Night Car with its various ways to pass the time, it seems like some sparks might fly during the daytime as well.

“Our heart is with the tail, but we spend time with everybody,” showrunner Graeme Manson told the assembled crowd at the Indigo Ballroom.

Watch the full trailer (including some inconveniently timed avalanches) below:

“Snowpiercer” premieres in the spring on TBS.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.