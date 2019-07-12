‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Concept Art Unveils Axed Costumes for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio

Ryan Meinerding, Marvel Studios’ visual development head, came up with over 60 different concept looks for the latest "Spider-Man" villain.

Landing the right appearance for Mysterio in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” was one of the biggest priorities for Ryan Meinerding, who works as Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development. Meinerding has been working on Marvel films since the MCU started with “Iron Man” and is often tasked with bringing traditional comic book costumes to life on the big screen, while keeping them as grounded as possible in the real world. For Mysterio, that meant testing out between 60 and 70 different costumes before landing on the one seen in theaters.

Meinerding recently sat down for a video interview with Marvel Entertainment and shared some amazing concept art for various Mysterio costumes that got cut along the way during the development of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” One of the biggest challenges in adapting Mysterio for the big screen was what to do with the character’s most identifiable costume element: The helmet. Mysterio wears a fishbowl helmet in the comic books, but at first Meinerding wasn’t sure if that would work in the film because it can read as too jokey.

“We experimented early on to see if it would be better if we turned it into a more head-friendly shape, but when you do that it just doesn’t look like Mysterio,” Meinerding said. “When you start down these roads of looking at what was done before in the comics and seeing how it translated on screen, so many of the problems are solved for us that we don’t necessarily even register. I tried to do other versions of the big fishbowl head without the cloak or with a smaller cloak and it just doesn’t work. [Steve] Ditko got it right the first time.”

Meinerding and his team decided to keep the fishbowl helmet and eventually landed on a Mysterio costume that felt tangible and realistic. The team added an eye symbol to various parts of Mysterio’s costume so that the film version of the character would have an identifiable symbol that his comic book counterpart lacked.

Check out some of the best Mysterio concept art in the photos below. Watch Meinerding’s video interview on Marvel Entertainment’s official YouTube page.

