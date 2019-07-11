‘Spider Man: Far From Home’ Easter Egg Sparks Buzz for Fantastic Four MCU Debut

Will Sue and Johnny Storm be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase Four? One easter egg in "Far From Home" is throwing fans for a loop.

Does “Spider-Man: Far From Home” announce the arrival of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? One easter egg at the end of the latest Marvel blockbuster is stirring up buzz among MCU fans. The clue arrives just before the credits as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) swings through the streets of New York City to meet up with MJ (Zendaya). Peter lands in front of the old Avengers Tower, which is being renovated since the headquarters have moved upstate. A sign in front of the building reads, “We Can’t Wait to Show You What Comes Next,” along with the numbers “1-2-3-?”

The visual easter egg could simply be a nod to the upcoming Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been vocal about “Far From Home” marking the definitive end of Phase Three. However, the location of the sign on the old Avengers Towers has left many MCU fans wondering if it’s actually a tease for the imminent arrival of Fantastic Four characters Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, Sue Storm, and Ben Grimm. Since Avengers Tower is already home to technological advancements courtesy of Tony Stark, it would be a natural location for a scientist like Reed to take up shop.

Marvel has yet to announce the films that will make up its highly anticipated Phase Four schedule (expect a major announcement at Comic-Con later this month), but the studio now has free rein to use the previously Fox-owned Fantastic Four characters because of the Disney-Fox merger. The last Fantastic Four film arrived in 2015 from Josh Trank and was a notorious box office flop. Before then, Tim Story directed two “Fantastic Four” films starring Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, and Michael Chiklis. The merger also allows “X-Men” characters to debut in the MCU. Feige has said it will be awhile before that happens, but he has not yet commented on the Fantastic Four group.

Another reason the “Far From Home” easter egg has many MCU fans thinking about the Fantastic Four is because a “Spider-Man” movie would be the most natural MCU property to introduce the superheroes. Similar to how Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther debuted in “Captain America: Civil War,” Feige has been vocal about the next phase of Marvel movies introducing new superheroes within already-existing franchises. Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four already have a history of teaming up in the comic books (see the four-issue 2007 series “Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four”), where they joined forces to take down a symbiotic alien race called the H’Mojen. The Skrull and Kree alien races have already debuted in the MCU, and if the “Far From Home” end credits are any indication then the films will continue to explore aliens in next phase.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

