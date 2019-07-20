‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer: Data and Seven of Nine Are Back for a New Adventure – Watch

A few other "Next Generation" cast members will also reunite with Jean-Luc Picard.

It’s time for Jean-Luc Picard to “engage” once again in a the brand new trailer for “Star Trek: Picard,” which dropped at the Comic-Con panel for CBS All Access’ new show on Saturday.

On the panel were Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway, executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Kirsten Beyer, and Heather Kadin.

Stewart walked out on the Comic-Con stage to rapturous applause and immediately won over the audience with his first words. “We regret the absence of possibly the most important individual on this production, and no, I am not talking about Jonathan Frakes,” he joked. “No, the absence we all feel is the dog. We wanted to have him here, and he was excited to come. His name by the way is Dinero. I hope he’ll have an ongoing role to play this entire series.”

The dog in question is a pit bull that features in the first poster for the series.

“Star Trek: Picard” is set 20 years after Jean-Luc Picard’s last appearance in “Star Trek: Nemesis” and finds him deeply affected by the destruction of Romulus.

Stewart, 79, helmed the USS Enterprise as Picard for seven seasons of “The Next Generation” and four movies. Despite assimilation by the Borg and other unsavory and challenging encounters with aliens and humans alike, Picard had been a steadfast and moral figure, driven by duty but often alone, as he is the last of the Picards.

Goldsman outlined how the show differs from the ones before. “We pointedly wanted not to be a sequel to ‘The Next Generation,'” he said, adding that it’s “slower, more lyrical and character-based.”

The panel also revealed that Brent Spiner as Data and Jeri Ryan as the Borg Seven of Nine will reunite with Picard. Jonathan Del Arco, who played Hugh “Third of Five”, will also join the cast. Although they were not at Comic-Con, Chabon revealed that Marina Sirtis and Frakes, who played Deanna Troi and William Riker, respectively also will be back.

Take a look at the official trailer:

“Star Trek: Picard” will premiere in 2020 on CBS All Access.

