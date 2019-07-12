‘Stranger Things 3’ Fans Unlock Secret Phone Message Teasing Big Hopper News

Anyone paying attention to David Harbour's Instagram just got treated to a very interesting Easter egg.

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Stranger Things 3.”]

“Stranger Things 3” has left fans of the blockbuster Netflix series buzzing over the fate of David Harbour’s police chief Jim Hopper. The beloved character was seemingly killed off in the season finale when he decided to sacrifice himself in order to close the gate between the Upside Down and the real world. However, Hopper’s death was called into question during a mid-credits scene set in Russia where the existence of an imprisoned American in a Russian jail sell was revealed. Many fans think the American is Hopper, and now one of the biggest conversations about “Stranger Things” moving forward is Hopper’s definitive fate.

Anyone paying attention to Harbour’s Instagram account over the last week since the “Stranger Things 3” premiere may have gotten a clue as to what happens next with the late police chief (via Esquire). The actor continuously changed his Instagram profile photograph to a series of numbers that went together revealed a phone number: 618-625-8313. Fans that called the number got a message from Murray Bauman, the character played by Brett Gelman.

“Hi, you have reached the residence of Murray Bauman,” the secret message says. “Mom, if this is you, please hang up and call me between the hours of 5 and 6 p.m. as previously discussed, okay? If this is Joyce, Joyce, thank you for calling, I have been trying to reach ya. I have an update. It’s about, well, it’s probably best if we speak in person. It’s not good or bad, but it’s something…”

That Harbour directed “Stranger Things” fans to this message would imply that whatever Murray needs to speak to Joyce about relates to Hopper. Joyce and Hopper spent much of “Stranger Things 3” in a divisive will-they-or-won’t-they romantic relationship, so it’s safe to assume his death has her reeling. The end of “Stranger Things 3” finds Joyce moving her family and Eleven out of Hawkins, Indiana and heading to live in Chicago.

When recently asked by Entertainment Tonight about Hopper returning in “Stranger Things 4,” Harbour danced around the answer and replied, “I mean, I have no idea! I have no idea! I mean that, of course, is my hope too. It seems pretty crazy though. You know, that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded.”

