Duffer Brothers Excited for ‘Stranger Things’ to Move ‘Outside of Hawkins’ in Season 4

Those game-changing final scenes in "Stranger Things 3" all but guarantee huge developments are in store for next season.

“Stranger Things 3” ends with the Byers family (Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, and Charlie Heaton) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) making the game-changing decision to leave Hawkins, Indiana, behind and move to Chicago. A mid-credits scene takes place in Kamchatka, Russia and finds two Russian officers offering up a prisoner to a Demogorgon. These final two scenes in “Stranger Things 3” all but guarantee that when the show returns for “Stranger Things 4” it look and feel considerably different. For critics who complain “Stranger Things” often feels repetitive, the show will have no choice in season four but to change up the game.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Stranger Things” showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer say exploring the world beyond Hawkins, Indiana is one reason they’re most looking forward to “Stranger Things 4.” Netflix has yet to announce a fourth season of the show, but it’s all but guaranteed considering “Stranger Things 3” broke viewership records for the streaming giant over its debut weekend.

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen [in ‘Stranger Things 4’] is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins,” Matt Duffer said.

Ross added that heading to Russia is a no-brainer given the credits scene. “Stranger Things 3” started briefly with a scene set in Russia but did not return to the country until the end credits of the season finale. The Russian government played a huge role in Hawkins this season, but the facility in Kamchatka is of the utmost importance to fans. The credits scene begins with Russian soldiers saying an American is being held prisoner. The identity of that American is not revealed.

“Assuming there’s a season 4, obviously the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what [the Russians] are doing with the Demogorgon, is a tease,” Ross Duffer said. “That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season four.”

The Duffer brothers admitted they have the “broad strokes” of what “Stranger Things 4” looks like but more details will be filled in as development continues. “We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go,” Russ said. “Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

“Stranger Things 3” is now streaming on Netflix.

