Honoring Kyoto Animation: Where to Stream the Studio’s Anime Films and TV

KyoAni's "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya", "K-ON!!," and "Violet Evergarden" can be found on Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix.

Kyoto Animation, responsible for some of the world’s most cherished anime films and television shows, was set ablaze in Japan Thursday morning. Thirty-three people have been confirmed dead in the arson attack, and anime fans from around the globe have shown an outpouring of support and sympathy for the renowned studio on social media.

Anime has had a loyal following in the United States for years, but the genre is relatively uncommon on most streaming platforms. Although some American streamers are beginning to incorporate anime in their content libraries, it’s often difficult to find legal, high-quality streaming sources for many anime films and television.

Here’s a list and descriptions of some of Kyoto Animation’s most popular television shows and links to where they can be legally streamed:

“The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya”

A high school boy is dragged into a club founded by Haruhi, an eccentric girl with incredible reality-altering powers.

Where to watch: Funimation, Prime Video

“K-ON!!”

Four girls have struggled to keep their school’s Light Music Club alive while making names for themselves as rock musicians. The series follows the group as they prepare for college exams, find replacement members and say goodbye to old friends.

Where to watch: Hulu

“Violet Evergarden”

Violet, a woman traumatized by war, takes a writing job after the conflict ends in order to understand herself and her past.

Where to watch: Netflix

“Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu”

The “Full Metal Panic!” spinoff cuts out the wild combat and political themes of the original series but leans heavily on its romantic and comedic aspects. The show focuses on the romantic tension between Sousuke and Kaname.

Where to watch: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, Prime Video, Tubi TV, VRV

“Tamako Market”

A teenage girl encounters a talking bird that claims to be royalty from a distant land. The bird is seeking a bride for his country’s prince but cannot return home because it develops an addiction to mochi and becomes too overweight to fly. The bird decides to reside with the girl’s family and becomes a community mascot.

Where to watch: Hidive, VRV

“Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid”

The series continues the story from the original anime series. Sousuke is having difficulty juggling school and his military career and things become more complicated when an evil organization with new technology begins causing acts of terror.

Where to watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll, VRV

“Tsurune”

Minato used to be in his middle school’s kyūdō—the Japanese martial art of archery—club, but is reluctant to continue practicing in high school. That is, until he meets a mysterious man in a forested archery range who inspires him to take up the bow again.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Hidive, VRV

“Nurse Witch Komugi”

A parody of the magical girl anime genre, “Nurse Witch Komugi” revolved around a cosplay idol who transforms into the titular protagonist when trouble appears.

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Prime Video

“Kanon”

After seven years, Yuichi has returned to the town where he used to spend his school vacations. That said, he has forgotten most of the details from his old visits. He is reacquainted with people from his past and makes new friends.

Where to watch: Funimation

“Nichijou” (“My Wonderful Life”)

The daily antics of a trio of longtime friends. They cross paths with a young genius, her robot caretaker and a talking cat. The six navigate both everyday life and absurd situations.

Where to watch: Prime Video

“Chūnibyō Demo Koi ga Shitai!” (“Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions”)

A young boy was alienated from his peers for his strange beliefs and attempts a fresh start in high school, but meets a girl that complicates his attempts to live an ordinary life.

Where to watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll

