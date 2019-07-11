‘Succession’ Season 2 Trailer: The Roy Family Tries to Recover as a New Challenge Looms

HBO's juicy drama returns for another season in exactly one month.

If second seasons are all about new chances, “Succession” looks to be taking full advantage. After a blistering debut season that saw members of the media empire-controlling Roy family break sobriety, unwittingly commit manslaughter, and do unspeakable things at a New York warehouse party, the HBO show is returning next month.

Part of that new path forward involves a shot at redemption for Kendall (Jeremy Strong), whose return to the fold after a failed power grab involves a stressful-seeming media mea culpa. Logan (Brian Cox) looks like he’s continuing to be the gruff, heartless patriarch the show has proven him to be. As per usual, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is on hand to roast his fellow family members and employees with little impunity.

But Season 2 might just bring a fresh challenger to the throne. Shiv (Sarah Snook), who spent most of the opening episodes on political pursuits outside the family business, might just be the best candidate to replace Logan, in however much time he has left atop the heap.

Of course, Tom (Matthew McFadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) are on hand as well, continuing their reign as the show’s iconic comedic twosome. (If this trailer was just 120 seconds of Tom grooving water bottles at Greg’s torso, it would be enough to sell the rest of the season.)

Joining this cast for Season 2 is Cherry Jones and Holly Hunter, whose characters both appear to be part of the family reconciliation process, while stoking the competitive familial fire in their own way.

Media is the name of the game for the Roy family, but it appears that Season 2 is going to see its characters trying to expand at an even quicker rate than before, both in the size of the company they’re vying for and the influence they wield over each other. Plus, it’s “Succession,” so there are aerial shots of helicopters against the New York skyline, palatial estates, and claustrophobic board rooms. Some of the old and a little bit of the darkly funny new.

Watch the full trailer for the season (including some ill-timed spitting) below:

“Succession” Season 2 premieres August 11 on HBO.

