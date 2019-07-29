Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’ Dazzles Industry With Raves From del Toro and Sold Out Oscar Screening

An Academy screening of Tarantino's latest was so packed that some Oscar voters were turned away, prompting AMPAS to set up a second screening.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” did more than just conquer the box office this weekend with the director’s biggest unadjusted opening to date ($40 million domestically). On the heels of critical praise, “Hollywood” went on to dazzle the industry over its opening weekend as it earned high praise from directors like Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro. Other industry giants like Mindy Kaling took to social media to share rave reactions to “Hollywood,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as an actor and his stuntman struggling to keep up with the changing industry in 1969.

“To me, watching ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ at the New Beverly, was a beautiful experience,” del Toro wrote. “Beautifully crafted and poignant. Chokefull of yearning. A tale of a time that probably never was, but still feels like a memory. I am eagerly seeing it again next week…I miss hanging out with the characters.”

“Hereditary” and “Midsommar” director Ari Aster praised “Hollywood” as “achingly good,” while “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz called it a “masterpiece.” Julia Hart, director of “Miss Stevens” and “Fast Color,” was also left dazzled by Tarantino’s latest.

“I don’t know that I have ever been as full of emotion in a movie theater as I was in the final moments of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and I am full of emotion a lot,” Hart wrote on Twitter. “I still can’t catch my breath.”

“Hollywood” also brought out major crowds for its first Academy screening in Los Angeles on July 27. Deadline’s Pete Hammond reported that the Academy’s 1,010 seat screening room at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre was so packed that over 75 Oscar voters were turned away from the event. Demand is so high among voters to see “Hollywood” that the Academy is planning a second screening.

An email went on to AMPAS members stating the following: “To accommodate the overflow of members at the Saturday 7/27 screening of ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,’ Sony has agreed to hold an additional screening for Academy members at 7:30pm, Thursday, August 1, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

