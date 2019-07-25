‘The Fanatic’ Trailer: John Travolta Is a Creepy Stalker in Fred Durst’s New Movie

It's "Gotti" all over again in this thriller starring Travolta as an obsessed superfan, with Devon Sawa on board as the object of his affection.

As two former teen idols, both John Travolta and Devon Sawa know a thing or two about obsessive superfans. The two pair up in “The Fanatic,” a dramatic thriller about a middle-aged man whose obsession with a celebrity action star becomes dangerously intense. Travolta recently made waves with an unhinged performance as New York City mobster John Gotti in 2018’s “Gotti,” directed by “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly. Now, he’s working with another first-time director in Fred Durst, the former Limp Bizkit frontman who has since turned to acting and filmmaking.

Per the official synopsis: “Moose is a rabid movie fan who is obsessed with his favorite celebrity action hero, Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). When he is cheated out of his opportunity to finally meet Hunter, Moose gets a little help from his friend Leah (Ana Golja), a well-connected paparazzi photographer, who knows how to find celebrity homes. Moose turns to stalking to get the celebrity interaction he feels he deserves, and while harmless at first, Moose’s actions begin to take a dark turn as his obsession grows stronger. As the visits continue to escalate, Hunter Dunbar finds himself in increasing danger.”

After a long rap sheet of directing music videos, both for his band Limp Bizkit as well as bands like Korn, Staind, and Puddle of Mudd, Durst made his feature directorial debut in 2007 with “The Education of Charlie Banks,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Ritter, and Sebastian Stan. He soon followed that up with “The Longshots” the following year, a comedy starring Ice Cube and Keke Palmer.

“The Fanatic” will be Durst’s first feature film as director in over ten years. As an actor, he played himself in “Zoolander,” and also appeared on two episodes of “House.”

Travolta’s storied career is well known to most, but his choices have proven quite rocky as of late. In his most recent critically-acclaimed role, he was excellent in Ryan Murphy’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” as Simpson lawyer and confidante Robert Shapiro. His recent film roles have been more outlandish, with “Gotti” bombing at the box office and being panned by critics.

Quiver will release “The Fanatic” in theaters on August 30, and on demand and VOD on September 6. Check out the trailer for “The Fanatic” below.

