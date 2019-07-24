‘The Goldfinch’ Trailer: John Crowley Isn’t Skimping on Story in Star-Studded Donna Tartt Adaptation

John Crowley directs an enviable cast in a sprawling adaptation of the 784-page Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

At the heart of John Crowley’s star-studded Donna Tartt adaptation “The Goldfinch,” there is a terrible, sad, and inventive mystery, the very same one that unfolds over the pages of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Warner Bros. appears to be similarly mining the complex (and quite satisfying) nature of Tartt’s story right down to the film’s trailers, the second of which leans into a different narrative facet than the first look at the awards season player.

For one thing, this new look at the film touts considerably more Nicole Kidman, appearing here as just one of many parental surrogates who attempts to help young Theo through a terrible tragedy. While this new trailer includes brief glimpses of other plotlines on display in earlier peeks at the film, the beefing up of Kidman’s presence helps push a key point about the story: there’s a lot here.

Tartt’s 2014 novel stretches to over 780 pages, and while fans of the book might bristle at the idea of turning it into a single feature, marketing is cleverly playing up the many moving parts (and the jaw-dropping number of stars, including a handful of which appear in different time periods and played by different actors) that will still be on display when the film arrives in the thick of awards season.

The official synopsis from Warner Bros. reads: “As a child, Theodore Decker survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum — an attack that kills his mother. From there, he tumbles through a series of adventures that finds him living in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and, later, involved in art forgeries.”

Bolstered by a script from Peter Straughan, the film stars Ansel Elgort as lead Theo, Oakes Fegley as the younger version of him, Sarah Paulson, Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Luke Wilson, Aneurin Barnard, Jeffrey Wright, Ashleigh Cummings, Denis O’Hare, and Willa Fitzgerald.

At Cinema Con in April, Elgort said of the adaptation, “I hope that people find a piece of themselves in the story, and I hope that whatever drew all those people to that book will also draw them to this movie. I think they will be drawn to this movie, because they did a pretty great job capturing that tone and telling this epic story.”

Check out the second trailer for “The Goldfinch” below. The film have its world premiere at TIFF in September, and Warner Bros. will open the film in theaters on September 12.

