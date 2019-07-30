‘The Hunt’ Official Trailer: Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank Duke It Out in Bloody Blumhouse Horror

A group of wealthy elites kidnap people and hunt them for sport in a new horror from the mind of "The Leftovers" creator Damon Lindelof.

It’s a ripe premise for these unsettling times: A group of ordinary individuals find themselves in a twisted game of cat and mouse with life or death stakes in Damon Lindelof’s new social horror, “The Hunt.” The creator of “The Leftovers” has teamed up with powerhouse horror producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse to pen a chilling class warfare allegory that looks mighty real — and extremely bloody. Blumhouse offered a teaser last month to whet our appetites, and now the first official trailer offers a broader picture of the gruesome dangers to come. Most importantly, “GLOW” star Betty Gilpin emerges as the film’s undisputed protagonist and murderous heroine, a good sign that “The Hunt” has its 2019 politics in the right place.

Here’s the official synopsis, which has not changed since the teaser trailer: “Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.”

The cast is stacked with an eclectic blend of comedic and dramatic talents. Swank and Gilpin will be joined by Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Ike Barinholtz, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Reed Birney, and Macon Blair, among others.

Lindelof co-wrote the script with “Watchmen” producer Nick Cuse, who’s also a co-producer on Cary Fukunaga’s “Maniac.” “The Hunt” is directed by Craig Zobel (“Z for Zachariah”), a three-time director on “The Leftovers.” Lindelof is not new to movies, having previously written or co-written the scripts for such hits as “World War Z,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Prometheus,” “Cowboys & Aliens,” and “Tomorrowland.”

Universal Pictures will release “The Hunt” in theaters on September 27. Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.