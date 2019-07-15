‘The King’s Man’ First Trailer: Matthew Vaughn’s Super-Spy Franchise Gets a Flashy Prequel

The Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons comic book series gets a period prequel, with Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson taking over the suave spy series.

Before the “Kingsman” film franchise wraps up with a long-teased third entry in the Taron Egerton and Colin Firth-starring series, director Matthew Vaughn is going back in time to explore the early days of the smooth-talking super-spy secret society. In “The King’s Man,” Vaughn digs deeper into the genesis of the Kingsman collective, as first imagined by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons in their comic book series of the same name.

Per the film’s official synopsis, the World War II-set film follows “a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds [who] gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.” This time around, Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson step into the (expensive, handmade, presumably leather) shoes previously occupied Firth and Egerton, taking over as the elder Kingsman and his newest recruit.

Vaughn has had plenty of ideas to expand the “Kingsman” universe. “I think there’s a story in my head which will be finished by the end of the next one,” Vaughn told CBR in 2017. “And then after that then, of course, there could be ‘Statesman’ movies, there could be spinoff character films. The universe could continue with new agents. Or, you know, Colin (Firth) could become Arthur. … Or new characters could come in. Or new kids get trained. There’s so many options, but I also think it’s better not to be too greedy.”

Earlier this year, Vaughn told Digital Spy that he still hopes to finish off the original series, particularly when it comes to the bond between Firth and Egerton’s characters.”We’ve got to finish off the Eggsy and Harry relationship,” Vaughn said at the time. “The final chapter of their relationship needs to be told, which we’ve got ready to do, and I’m hoping to shoot that later this year or the beginning of next year.”

“The King’s Man” also stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Check out the first trailer for “The King’s Man” below. Fox will release the film in February 2020.

