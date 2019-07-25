‘The Narcissists’ Trailer: A New York Walk-and-Talk Anti-Romance Shot in Just One Week

Exclusive: Quincy Rose's latest is the most meticulously planned break-up movie you'll ever see.

Relationships end for all kinds of reasons. People change, careers get in the way, better suitors present themselves. Unless, of course, you’re a character in an indie film set in New York. In that case, the only way to break up is to spend a day walking around the city discussing the relationship with a neurotic friend. Such is life in “The Narcissists,” a new film by Quincy Rose.

The official synopsis from Gravitas Films reads: “Brooklyn filmmaker Oliver has once again found himself at a crossroads, facing troubles with his long-term girlfriend Cassi and in a rut creatively. While meandering around New York City with his best friend, Oliver explains his latest screenplay, a narrative meditation curiously reflecting his own life, wherein a couple are forced to make a decision: stick together and commit to another year of cohabitation, or call it quits after five years and move out.

“In order to gain perspective and clarity, Oliver and Cassi have taken two weeks apart, and with their friends’ help, make what might be the most important decision of their lives. Written and directed by the star of the film, Quincy Rose, ‘The Narcissists’ is a meta-story about a film, and a film within the film.”

It’s a film within a film, as both movie Oliver and “real” Oliver (who is also in a movie) and movie Cassi and “real” Cassi spend the day walking around New York City with their best friends, ruminating on their romantic predicament. The couple has been together for five years and, when the lease on their Brooklyn apartment comes up for renewal, they have to decide what’s best: stay together for at least another year, or cut their loses and break up (and lose that sweet apartment).

The film was shot in seven days around New York City, with a crew of only four people. It looks to carry on the tradition of small, walk-and-talk New York movies that Rose’s father, Woody Allen collaborator Mickey Rose, helped create.

This is Rose’s third feature, following 2012’s “Miles to Go” and 2016’s “Friends Effing Friends Effing Friends.” He’s carving out a niche for himself in the realm of dialogue-heavy indie films about artists, and doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

The film stars stars Rose, Jessica DiGiovanni, Zachary Tiegen, and Augie Duke. Gravitas Ventures is releasing the film on VOD on August 27 and iTunes pre-orders kick off tomorrow. The trailer and poster can be found below, exclusively on IndieWire.



