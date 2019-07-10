‘The Shining’ Deepfake Goes Viral With Jim Carrey Starring as Jack Torrance — Watch

If there's one actor who can channel Jack Nicholson's manic rage it's without a doubt Jim Carrey.

Few actors can match Jack Nicholson’s manic rage, which is why it’s hard to imagine anyone else starring as Jack Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” adaptation. The 1980 horror film gave Nicholson one of his most iconic roles, one that has now been reimagined with Jim Carrey using deepfake technology.

Videos referred to as “deepfakes” use an AI-generated algorithm that makes it possible to scan a celebrity’s face and upload it onto preexisting video content. In this case, Carrey has been seamlessly integrated into Kubrick’s “The Shining” to appear opposite Shelley Duvall in one of the film’s most famous scenes. Jim Carrey is one of few actors who can match Nicholson’s hysteria, so his face is right at home as Jack Torrance. “The Shining” deepfake, uploaded by the Ctrl Shift Face YouTube Account, has gone viral with nearly one million views since July 8.

Torrance is expected to return to the big screen later this year in Mike Flanagan’s “Doctor Sleep,” based on Stanley Kubrick’s literary sequel to “The Shining.” Ewan McGregor stars as an adult Danny Torrance, a struggling alcoholic whose shining abilities return after he tries to go sober and meets a young girl with similar supernatural gifts. In King’s novel, Jack Torrance plays a crucial role in the story’s climax. Danny returns to the Overlook Hotel to defeat the novel’s antagonist, Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson in the upcoming movie), and he ends up doing so with the help of Jack’s ghost. Before Danny leaves the Overlook, he makes peace with his dead father. Should Flanagan remain faithful to King’s “Doctor Sleep,” then Jack will definitely be back in theaters this fall.

Carrey returned to acting in a big way last year with his critically acclaimed leading role on the Showtime comedy series “Kidding.” The actor is expected to land an Emmy nomination for his performance later this month. Next up at the movies for Carrey is the villainous role of Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which Paramount will release in theater February 14, 2020.

“Doctor Sleep” opens nationwide November 8 from Warner Bros. Watch Carrey as Jack Torrance in “The Shining” deepfake video below.

