‘Thunder Bay’ True Crime Podcast About the Murders of Nine Indigenous Youths in Development for TV

The producer of "Anne With an E" will team up with Canadaland to adapt the investigative series.

The riveting true crime podcast “Thunder Bay” – which explores the incredibly high homicide and hate crime rates in Thunder Bay, Ontario – will be developed for television, it was announced Thursday, and will show a darker side to Canada that hasn’t been witnessed by the rest of the world.

The project will be co-produced by Miranda de Pencier’s Northwood Entertainment, known for “Anne With an E,” alongside Anishinaabe comedian/writer/podcaster Ryan McMahon, and journalist and Canadaland founder/publisher, Jesse Brown.

The critically acclaimed podcast examines not just the killings of nine Indigenous high school students, but what factors led to their deaths. This includes the impact of colonialism and the rampant racism typical of smaller cities that contributed to their deaths.

“The fact that a podcast like ‘Thunder Bay’ has received more than a million downloads globally makes it clear that the world is ready to hear about the complex and nuanced relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people,” said McMahon, co-writer and host of “Thunder Bay.” “We just scratched the surface of these stories through our podcast, and the team at Northwood Entertainment will help us bring the complicated dance of colonialism to the screen.”

“On our podcast, Ryan only told a fraction of the shocking stories that we found in Thunder Bay,” said Brown. “With Miranda’s excellent help, we will keep holding a mirror up to this troubled city, and to Canada itself. These stories cannot be told enough.”

De Pencier added, “’Thunder Bay’ is the most gut-wrenching, outrageous, shocking and important podcast I have ever experienced. I love my country, but it’s messed up. So working with Ryan and Jesse to turn their brilliant podcast into a dramatic series right now feels beyond insanely exciting. It feels vital.”

A showrunner and platform has yet to be named for the series.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.