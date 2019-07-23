TIFF Reveals First Slate of 2019 Films, Including ‘Joker,’ ‘Uncut Gems,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and More

Awards season will continue to take shape in Toronto, with a number of exciting premieres and previous debuts making a play for early recognition.

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced its first official slate, with titles in its Gala and Special Presentations program, including some of the most anticipated movies of the year. The 2019 edition will premiere much-anticipated titles like Todd Phillips’ Joaquin Phoenix-starring “Joker,” Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” the Safdie brothers’ Adam Sandler-starring “Uncut Gems,” Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars” followup “Knives Out,” James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari,” Destin Daniel Cretton’s Michael B. Jordan vehicle “Just Mercy,” Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat,” John Crowley’s “The Goldfinch,” Armando Iannucci’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” and Lorene Scafaria’s true-life “Hustlers.”

The lineup is rife with still more major names jockeying for early awards season attention, including Noah Baumbach (who will show his Netflix drama “Marriage Story”), Kasi Lemmons (showing her Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet”), Rupert Goold (with his Judy Garland biopic “Judy”), and Edward Norton (who directs himself in “Motherless Brooklyn”).

While today’s announcement does not include the premiere status of any of TIFF’s picks, many of them will likely appear earlier on the fall festival circuit, including Venice and Telluride. Some titles have already kicked off their festival runs, with premieres at Sundance (“Clemency,” “Honey Boy,” “The Report”) and Cannes (“Pain and Glory,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Palme d’Or winner “Parasite,” “Frankie,” “The Lighthouse”).

As was previously announced, the festival will open with Daniel Roher’s documentary “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.” Today’s announcement also includes the fest’s closing night title: Marjane Satrapi’s “Radioactive,” a biopic starring Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie.

Below are the first additions to the TIFF 2019 lineup, including both Galas and Special Presentations. Stay tuned for more programming announcements in the days to come.

Galas

O​pening Night Film​​ (previously announced)​: “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” directed by Daniel Roher

Closing Night Film: “Radioactive,” directed by Marjane Satrapi

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” directed by ​Marielle Heller

“Abominable,” directed by J​ill Culton

“American Woman,” directed by Semi Chellas

“Blackbird,” directed by Roger Michell

“Clemency,” directed by Chinonye Chukwu

“Ford v Ferrari,” directed by J​ames Mangold

“Harriet,” directed by K​asi Lemmons

“Hustlers,” directed by ​Lorene Scafaria

“Joker,” directed by Todd Phillips

“Just Mercy,” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

“Ordinary Love,” directed by ​Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn

“The Goldfinch,” directed by J​ohn Crowley

“The Sky Is Pink​,” directed by ​Shonali Bose

“The Song of Names,” directed by ​François Girard

“True History of the Kelly Gang,” directed by J​ustin Kurzel

“￼￼Western Stars,” directed by​ Thom Zimny and Bruce Springsteen

Special Presentations

“A Herdade,” directed by T​iago Guedes

“Bad Education,” directed by C​ory Finley

“Coming Home​ A​gain,” directed by ​Wayne Wang

“Dolemite Is My Name,” directed by ​Craig Brewer

“Ema,” directed by ​Pablo Larraín

“Endings, Beginnings,” directed by ​Drake Doremus

“Frankie,” directed by Ira Sachs

“Greed,” directed by M​ichael Winterbottom

“Guest of Honour,” directed by A​tom Egoyan

“Heroic Losers​​ (​La odisea de los giles),” directed by Sebastian Borensztein

“Honey Boy,” directed by A​lma Har’el

“Hope Gap,” directed by William Nicholson

“How to Build a Girl​,” Coky Giedroyc

“I Am Woman,” directed by U​njoo Moon

“Jojo Rabbit,” directed by T​aika Waititi

“Judy,” directed by Rupert Goold

“Knives Out,” directed by ​Rian Johnson

“La Belle Époque,” directed by N​icolas Bedos

“Marriage Story,” directed by ​Noah Baumbach

“Military Wives,” directed by P​eter Cattaneo

“￼Motherless Brooklyn,” directed by ​Edward Norton

“No. 7 Cherry Lane,” ​directed by Yonfan

“Pain and Glory,” directed by P​edro Almodóvar

“Parasite​ (G​isaengchung),” ​​​directed by Bong Joon-ho

“Pelican Blood (​P​elikanblut​)​,” ​directed by Katrin Gebbe

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire​ (P​ortrait de la jeune fille en feu)​​,” directed by C​éline Sciamma

“Saturday Fiction (​L​an Xin Da Ju Yuan​)​,” directed by ​Lou Ye

“The Friend,” directed by ​Gabriela Cowperthwaite

“The Laundromat,” directed by S​teven Soderbergh

“The Lighthouse,” directed by R​obert Eggers

“The Other Lamb,” directed by M​algorzata Szumowska

“The Painted Bird,” directed by V​áclav Marhoul

“The Personal History of David Copperfield,” directed by ​Armando Iannucci

“The Report,” directed by Scott Z. Burns

“The Two Popes,” directed by ​Fernando Meirelles

“Uncut Gems​,” directed by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie

“Weathering With You,” directed by M​akoto Shinkai

“While at War (​M​ientras Dure La Guerra​)​,” directed by A​lejandro Amenábar

The Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5 – 15 in Toronto, Canada.

