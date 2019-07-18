‘Top Gun: Maverick’ First Trailer: Tom Cruise Feels the Need for Speed in Nostalgic Trailer

The long-gestating “Top Gun” sequel, Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” may not have had an official slot at this year’s Comic-Con, but that didn’t stop star Tom Cruise from surprising a packed Hall H during Paramount Pictures’ “Terminator: Dark Fate” panel to deliver a nostalgic first look at the followup to Tony Scott’s 1986 action ride.

“For 34 years you guys have been very patient with me, and I felt it was my responsibility for me to deliver for you,” Cruise told the Hall H crowd. “Everything you see in this film is very real.”

After years of chatter about the possibility of a sequel, the film has finally come to life with Cruise again stepping into the flight suit he made famous as the eponymous fighter jet ace Maverick. A few decades on, and the hotshot pilot still appears to have a need for speed, but changing times are howling at his leather jacket-clad back.

The new movie is set in the world of drone warfare and explores the end of the dogfighting era that was the center of the original film. Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is back on board for the sequel, joining Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. The sequel also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, and returning star Val Kilmer.

The first look at the much-hyped sequel offers plenty of throwback charms for fans of the original film — sadly, none of it set to Berlin’s soundtrack hit “Take My Breath Away” — including plenty of shots of speeding fighter jets, sunglass-sporting pilots, Cruise on a motorcycle, and at least one sequence involving beach volleyball. It is undoubtedly a “Top Gun” film.

And yet it also hints at a bigger mystery: Why exactly is Cruise’s talented renegade pilot unable to ascend higher in the military world? Perhaps that shot of a fist literally crushing some naval aviator wings hints at deeper themes? And what of that military funeral? “The end is inevitable, Maverick,” Cruise’s character is told late in the trailer, but as he counters, “Not today.”