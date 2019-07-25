2019 Venice Film Festival Lineup: ‘Ad Astra,’ ‘Joker,’ and More to Compete for Golden Lion

The 76th annual Venice Film Festival runs August 29 to September 7.

The Venice Film Festival has announced the selections for its 76th edition, which is set to take place from August 29 to September 7. The announcement marks the week’s second major film festival lineup to confirm titles following the Toronto International Film Festival. With both official selections for Venice and TIFF now revealed, the upcoming 2019-20 awards season is quickly taking shape.

As previously announced, Venice 2019 will open with the world premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new film “The Truth.” The family drama stars Juliette Binoche, Catherine Deneuve, and Ethan Hawke. “The Truth” is Kore-eda’s first directorial effort since winning the Palme d’Or in 2018 with “Shoplifters.” This year’s festival will close with “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” the latest feature from Giuseppe Capotondi. The movie stars Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, and Mick Jagger.

Venice has already announced that Argentinian director Lucrecia Martel will serve as the president of this year’s competition jury. The “Zama” and “La Ciénaga” filmmaker is only the seventh woman to hold the position in the festival’s 76-year history.

Related Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'The Truth,' Starring Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche, to Open Venice 2019

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Eyes Potential Awards Season Launch at Venice Film Festival -- Report

Opening Film

“The Truth,” Hirokazu Kore-eda (in competition)

Closing Film

“The Burnt Orange Heresy,” Giuseppe Capotondi (out of competition)

Competition

“The Perfect Candidate,” Haifaa Al-Mansour

“About Endlessness,” Roy Andersson

“Wasp Network,” Olivier Assayas

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

“Guest of Honor, Atom Egoyan

“Ad Astra,” James Gray

“A Herdade,” Tiago Guedes

“Gloria Mundi,” Robert Guediguian

“Waiting for the Barbarians,” Ciro Guerra

“Ema,” Pablo Larrain

“Saturday Fiction,” Lou Ye

“Martin Eden,” Pietro Marcello

“The Mafia Is No Longer What It Used to Be,” Franco Maresco

“The Painted Bird,” Vaclav Marhoul

“The Mayor of the Rione Sanità,” Mario Martone

“Babyteeth,” Shannon Murphy

“Joker,” Todd Phillips

“An Officer and a Spy,” Roman Polanski

“The Laundromat,” Steven Soderbergh

“No. 7 Cherry Lane,” Yonfan

Special Event

“Goodbye, Dragon Inn,” Tsai Ming-Liang

Out of Competition – Fiction

“Seberg,” Benedict Andrews

“Vivere,” Francesca Archibugi

“Mosul,” Matthew Michael Carnahan

“Adults in the Room,” Costa-Gavras

“The King,” David Michod

“Tutto Il Mio Folle Amore,” Gabriele Salvatores

Out of Competition – Non Fiction

“Woman,” Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova

“Roger Waters Us + Them,” Sean Evans, Roger Waters

“I Diari Di Angela – Noi Due Cineasti. Capitolo Secondo,” Yervant Gianikian

“Citizen K,” Alex Gibney

“Citizen Rosi,” Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi

“The Kingmaker,” Lauren Greenfield

“State Funeral,” Sergei Loznitsa

“Collective,” Alexander Nanau

“45 Seconds of Laughter,” Tim Robbins

Out of Competition – Special Screenings

“No One left Behind,” Guillermo Arriaga

“Il Pianeta in Mare,” Andrea Segre

“Electric Swan,” Konstantina Kotzamani

“Irreversible,” Gaspar Noe”

“Zerozerozero,” Stefano Sollima

“The New Pope,” Paolo Sorrentino

“Never Just a Dream: Stanley Kubrick and Eyes Wide Shut,” Matt Wells

“Eyes Wide Shut,” Stanley Kubrick

Venice Classics

“The Incredible Shrinking Man,” Jack Arnold (1957)

“The Grim Reaper,” Bernardo Bertolucci (1962)

“The Spider’s Stratagem,” Bernardo Bertolucci (1970)

“The Criminal Life of Archibaldo del la Cruz,” Luis Buñuel (1955(

“The Crossing of the Rhine,” “Andre Cayatte (1960)

“Maria Zef,” Vittorio Cottafavi (1981)

“Crash,” David Cronenberg (1996)

“Francesca,” Manoel de Oliveira (1981)

“The House is Black,” Forough Farrokhzad (1962)

“The White Sheik,” Federico Fellini (1952)

“Current,” Istvan Gaal (1963)

“The Hills of Marlik,” Ebrahim Golestan (1964)

“Death of a Bureaucrat,” Tomas Gutierrez Alea (1966)

“Out of the Blue,” Dennis Hopper (1980)

“Ecstacy,” Gustav Machaty (1932)

“Mauri,” Merata Mita (1988)

“Pigeon Shoot,” Giuliano Montaldo (1961)

“New York, New York,” Martin Scorsese (1977)

“The Red Snowball Tree,” Vasiliy Shukshin (1973)

“Way of a Gaucho,” Jacques Tourneur (1952)

Venice Days

“Seules Les Bêtes,” Dominik Moll

“La llorona,” Jayro Bustamante

“They Say Nothing Stays the Same,” Joe Odagiri

“Un Monde Plus Grand,” Fabienne Berthaud

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa

“Beware Of Children,” Dag Johan Haugerud

“Un Divan à Tunis,” Manele Labidi

“The Long Walk,” Mattie Do

“Lingua Franca,” Isabel Sandoval

“5 è Il Numero Perfetto,” Igort

“Les Chevaux Voyageurs,” Bartabas

“Mio Fratello Rincorre I Dinosauri,” Stefano Cipani

Venice College Cinema

“The End of Love,” Keren Ben Rafael

“Lessons of Love,” Chiara Campara

“This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection,” Jeremiah Lemonhang Mosese

Sconfini

“Unposted,” Elisa Amoruso

“The Scarecrows,” Nouri Bouzid

“Once More Unto the Breach,” Federico Ferrone, Michele Manzolini

“Effetto Domino, Alessandro Rossetto

Horizons

“Zumiriki,” Osker Alegria

“Blanco En Blanco,” Theo Court

“Mes Jours De Gloire,” Antoine De Bary

“Pelican Blood,” Katrin Gebbe

“Un Fils,” Mehdi M Barsaouli

“Nevia,” Nunzia De Stefano

“Moffie,” Oliver Hermanus

“Hava, Maryam, Ayesha,” Sahraa Karimi

“Rialto,” Peter Mackie Burns

“The Criminal Man,” Dmitry Mamuliya

“Revenir,” Jessica Palud

“Giants Being Lonely,” Grear Patterson

“Verdict,” Raymund Ribay Gutierrez

“Balloon,” Pema Tseden

“Just 6.5,” Saeed Roustaee

“Shadow of Water,” Sasidharan Sanal Kumar

“Sole,” Carlo Sironi

“Madre,” Rodrigo Sorogoyen

“Atlantis,” Valentyn Vasyanovych

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.