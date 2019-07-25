‘Westworld’ Creators Already Have Deals With HBO for ‘Potential’ Season 4 and 5

"Westworld" Season 3 will premiere in the first half of 2020, HBO president Casey Bloys promised.

After a tight-lipped Comic-Con panel with “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys revealed that the creators of the dystopian sci-fi hit already have deals in place with the network for potential fourth and fifth seasons. (Via The Wrap.) While HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 3, titled “The New World,” Bloys also confirmed that the next installment will premiere sometime in the first half of 2020.

In April, it was announced that Nolan and Joy had signed a massive overall deal at Amazon, exiting their previous deal with Warner Bros. Television. Since Warners produces “Westworld,” leaving the question open as to whether the creators would be less involved in future seasons of the show. According to Bloys, that won’t be an issue.

“They are 100 percent hands on,” Bloys said. “We have deals with them for a potential fourth and fifth season. So the deal with them [at Amazon] is for, I believe, everything but ‘Westworld.’ And they’re very committed to ‘Westworld.’ So I’m not worried about losing their focus, they don’t lose focus.”

This is the first news of any additional seasons, even “potential” ones. After a plot-heavy second season which alienated many fans with its multiple convoluted timelines, Nolan recently promised the third season would return to good old fashioned storytelling and be “a little less of a guessing game.”

From the looks of the newly released Season 3 trailer, which debuted at Comic-Con on July 20, the third season will definitely upend expectations. While Nolan and the cast were characteristically spoiler-shy during the panel, the trailer offered a glimpse of new locations and characters. Thandie Newton’s Maeve is seen in a new WWII-era “world,” traipsing through Nazi-occupied Europe.

Having escaped Westworld, Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores is hiding out in the real world, where she meets a construction worker named Caleb, a new character played by “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner Aaron Paul. The character is influential to Dolores as she struggles to adapt to the real world.

“Her interactions with Aaron kind of make her challenge her ideas about humanity,” Wood shared at the Comic-Con panel.

