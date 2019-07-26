‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Trailer: Meet the Young Members of Hip-Hop’s Original Dynasty

The series is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu” - The RZA's written philosophy and history of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Based on one of the most influential and consequential groups in hip-hop history, Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual,” The RZA’s first written introduction to the philosophy and history of hip-hop’s original dynasty; the “Tao of Wu,” the second philosophical book, and the true story of formation of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Set in early 1990s New York City, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who works to bring together a dozen young, black men that are torn between careers in music and lives of crime, but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Hulu has released a new trailer for “An American Saga” which introduces viewers to the young members of Wu-Tang: The RZA, Raekwon, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, and Inspectah Deck. Conspicuously absent are U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna, though their characters will reportedly appear in the series.

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young.

The series is created and written by Alex Tse and The RZA, and executive produced Tse, The RZA, Brian Grazer, Michael Rosenberg and Francie Calfo.

Produced by Imagine Television, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” will debut on Wednesday, September 4 with three episodes, followed by a new episode every Wu-Wednesday.

