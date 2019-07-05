Zoe Saldana Wants Gamora to Break Bad as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Villain

The actress is hoping the next "Guardians" film will let Gamora show off why she's the most "lethal woman in the galaxy."

With director James Gunn back on board and the main cast all set to return, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is officially moving forward as planned. Like all things Marvel, nobody involved with the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole can say anything about Gunn’s script, although star Zoe Saldana is hoping it allows her character Gamora to take a trip to the dark side.

As MCU fans know, Gamora died during the events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” but the time-traveling narrative of follow-up feature “Avengers: Endgame” allowed a previous version of the character to re-enter the MCU. The Gamora in “Endgame” has never become a member of the Guardians group and takes off alone to an unknown destination at the end of film. “Endgame” leaves Chris Hemsworth’s Thor choosing to join the Guardians as they head into space to find Gamora, which is most likely where Gunn’s next “Guardians” movie will pick up.

“It all depends on what Marvel and James Gunn desire to do with the ‘Guardians’ and with Gamora’s fate,” Saldana recently told fans at Seattle’s ACE Comic-Con (via i09) when asked about the next film. “There’s a part of me that wants her to go back. Find her way back to the Guardians. But there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora.”

Saldana continued, “I’ve never seen that and she’s, you know, she’s considered the most lethal assassin. The most lethal woman in the galaxy. So I would want to see what that wrath looks like, also because it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians.”

Turning Gamora into the primary antagonist of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is definitely one way to keep the dynamic of these movies fresh and exciting. Marvel has yet to announce any release dates for its upcoming films, although many MCU fans are expecting a major announcement later this month during Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con presentation in San Diego.

As for Saldana, the actress is returning to her two biggest franchises in the future with both “Guardians” and the long-awaited release of James Cameron’s “Avatar 2.”

