‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Trailer: Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg Are Back for More Bloody Fun

The long-awaited "Zombieland" sequel arrives in theaters one decade after the original became a cult favorite.

Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin are ready to kick major zombie ass in the first trailer for Sony Pictures’ “Zombieland: Double Tap.” The long-awaited sequel to “Zombieland” arrives a decade after the original became a cult favorite in fall 2009. Director Ruben Fleischer is back behind the camera after helming Sony’s $856 million-grossing blockbuster “Venom” last year.

Picking up after the events of the first film, “Zombieland: Double Tap” follows Columbus (Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Harrelson), Wichita (Stone), and Little Rock (Breslin) as they move to the American heartland and face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.The supporting cast includes franchise newcomers Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, Ava Jogia, and Zoey Deutch. Bill Murray, whose cameo in the original “Zombieland” became a staple of the movie, filmed an appearance for the sequel with his “Ghostbusters” co-star Dan Aykroyd.

In addition to Fleischer, original “Zombieland” screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned for the sequel. Both writers have seen their careers explode in recent years thanks to their work on “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2.” The “Zombieland: Double Tap” script was also co-written by David Callaham, who has blockbuster bonafides himself thanks to “Wonder Woman 1984.”

The first trailer for “Zombieland: Double Tap” (embedded below) should delight fans who have spent the last 10 years waiting for these beloved character to return to the big screen. In addition to a lot of zombie action and comedic quips, the trailer features no shortage of nostalgia (“Nut up or shut up,” Harrelson’s Tallahassee proclaims looking directly into the camera) and some big surprises when it comes to new characters.

Sony released the original “Zombieland” on October 2, 2009. The comedy was a big hit with film critics (90% on Rotten Tomatoes from 246 reviews) and earned $102 million at the worldwide box office, not too bad considering the production budget was estimated at just $26 million. While stars like Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg would go on to bigger things, somehow everyone found time in their schedules to get the band back together for the sequel.

Sony Pictures Releasing will open “Zombieland: Double Tap” in theaters nationwide October 18. watch the official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.