Netflix’s ‘Abstract: The Art of Design’ Season 2 First Look and Premiere Date — Exclusive

The second season of the documentary series will return with "Free Solo" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" directors, among others.

Prepare for another inside look into the art, science, and philosophy of design for the world that we take for granted around us. Scott Dadich and Morgan Neville’s “Abstract: The Art of Design” is returning for a second season on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The series lets the designers themselves offer insight into how they first conceive of and then execute their visions in a variety of disciplines. In Season 1, the series examined craftspeople ranging from illustrator Christoph Niemannn and Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield to stage designer Es Devlin and graphic designer Paula Scher.

In its review of Season 1, IndieWire said, “There’s real excitement in hearing a creator explain his inspirations, when it’s done right — and that’s something ‘Abstract’ is rich with. You never know, after all, where a great idea might come from…It is fascinating to see this sort of focus applied to the creation of what we might otherwise take for granted, and appreciate not just the art, but the artist behind this work. There’s a beautiful optimism in looking to the artists working in these turbulent days, and that’s something that ‘Abstract’ leans into, playing with the format in ways which prove captivating.”

Although Netflix was not able to reveal the designers or their disciplines at this time, the photo above from Season 2 already looks intriguing.

“The next season of ‘Abstract’ builds on the original vision for the series, presenting new and diverse perspectives about how the creative process actually works—from the visionary folks designing the future,” said Dadich. “I hope ‘Abstract’ continues to inspire people all over the planet, those new to art and design, as well as anyone curious about how our world works.”

Neville added, “I’m thrilled to finally be releasing Season 2 of ‘Abstract.’ It is a series that we all feel a deep personal passion for. This season we got the chance to take even bigger swings at essential questions about the nature of creativity. I can’t wait for people to discover it.”

Oscar-winning director Neville (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “20 Feet From Stardom”) will return to direct a Season 2 episode, along with Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (“free Solo”), Brian Oakes (“Jim: The James Foley Story”), Jason Zeldes (“Ugly Delicious”), Claudia Woloshin (“The Mind of a Chef”), and Dadich (“Abstract: The Art of Design”).

Joining Dadich and Neville as executive producers are Dave O’Connor, Justin Wilkes, and Jon Kamen.

“Abstract: The Art of Design” Season 2 premieres globally on Wednesday, Sept. 25 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.