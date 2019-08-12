Amanda Seyfried Apparently Turned Down MCU’s Gamora Because of That Green Makeup

The actress says she wouldn't have been happy if she agreed to star in a big superhero movie.

Comic book movie fans can add Amanda Seyfried to the long list of actors who reportedly turned down a chance to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a.k.a. one of the hottest tickets in Hollywood. Seyfried’s recent video interview with MTV has gone viral for revealing the actress rejected a role in an unnamed superhero tentpole. What Seyfried says has many believing the role was Gamora in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie franchise.

“I turned down [a superhero movie] once and they haven’t called back since,” Seyfried responded when asked about her interest in playing a superhero. “And it was a big one. I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like ‘I had a life to live’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.”

Seyfried added, “It’s so much more fulfilling to be in a scene with another human, doing human things, talking about real life and that’s what we did [in ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’].”

Considering Gamora actress Zoe Saldana appears in extensive green makeup for all of her Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances, it appears Seyfried is most likely referring to the “Guardians” assassin character. Gamora has appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Considering the latter two “Avengers” movies were shot back to back over an entire year, Seyfried has a point about the time restraints that come with undergoing extensive makeup for months on end.

Seyfried is hardly the first actor to turn down the MCU. Emily Blunt famously had to turn down the roles of Black Widow in “Iron Man 2” and Peggy Carter in “Captain America: The First Avenger” because of scheduling issues. Similar to Seyfried, Blunt has said she doesn’t regret saying no to the biggest Hollywood franchise in the world.

“I don’t think I would have been able to do a lot of projects that I’ve loved doing,” Blunt told Yahoo. “I think that was a nerve-wracking prospect for me to not be able to choose, and the choices I have are often all I have, so you can’t really plan for anything else. You can’t predict what’s going to happen, what’s going to catch fire and what’s not, so if I make the choice for me, and not because I’m contracted, I think that’s an exciting prospect.”

Seyfried’s latest film, “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

