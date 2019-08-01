Anton Yelchin Retrospective Returns ‘Green Room,’ ‘Like Crazy,’ and More to Theaters

The series will debut in anticipation of "Love, Antosha," a documentary about the late actor that premiered at Sundance.

Three of Anton Yelchin’s most beloved films will return to theaters this month in the run-up to the release of “Love, Antosha,” a documentary about the late actor’s many creative pursuits which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The theatrical retrospective will feature J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek” (2009), Drake Doremus’ “Like Crazy” (2011), and Jeremy Saulnier’s “Green Room” (2015). The screenings are set to take place at New York’s Quad Cinema and Portland’s Regal Fox Tower Cinemas, with additional cites to be announced at a later date.

Directed by Garret Price, “Love, Antosha” features interviews with the actor’s parents, Irina and Viktor Yelchin, as well as many of his high-profile friends and collaborators. While his acting work is well known to many, Price highlights the lesser-known sides of Yelchin’s artistic process by exploring his photographic projects as well as scoring the film entirely with the actor’s original music. The film premiered at Sundance to positive reviews. Critics praised the in-depth look at the exhaustive research and dedication that went into creating some of Yelchin’s most-defining roles, as well as his little-known lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis.

Born in Leningrad, Russia in 1989, the world was stunned when Yelchin’s life was tragically cut short in a freak accident when he was just 27 years old. Best known for playing Chekov in three “Star Trek” movies, Yelchin was a successful child actor, starring in “Hearts in Atlantis,” “Charlie Bartlett,” and the Showtime series “Huff.”

The Quad Cinema will pay tribute to the indefatigable young actor with a one-night-only double bill on Thursday, August 8, of two of his most memorable performances: in the films’ “Like Crazy” and “Green Room.” Doremus will be on hand to speak about his memories of Anton, and his experiences working together on the film. The Regal series, featuring all three films, is titled “Mondays With Anton.”

“Love, Antosha” features interviews not just with Yelchin’s parents, Irina and Viktor, but a number of former Yelchin co-stars, who share their memories and experiences both on and off the set. “Star Trek” franchise co-stars Chris Pine and John Cho join Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence, Jodie Foster, J.J. Abrams, and more.

“Love, Antosha” will open in theaters in Los Angeles on August 2, in New York on August 9 and will expand across the country throughout the month of August.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.