Armie Hammer Calls Out Marvel Entertainment Chairman for Trump Financial Support

Fitness companies Equinox and SoulCycle are currently being boycotted after it was revealed billionaire owner Stephen Ross is hosting a Hamptons fundraiser for Donald Trump, but he’s hardly the only major executive giving financial support to the president. Armie Hammer took to social media August 9 to call out Isaac Perlmutter, the former CEO and current chairman of Marvel Entertainment.

“Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter),” Hammer wrote. “Just saying.”

Perlmutter became a member of Marvel Comics’ board of directors in April 1993. The executive was serving as vice chairman of Marvel by November 2001, followed by chief executive officer of Marvel Comics in January 2005. Perlmutter remained the CEO of Marvel Entertainment following the company’s acquisition by Disney and to this day serves as chairman.

Perlmutter has long shown Trump financial support, donating $1 million to Trump’s wounded veterans initiative in 2016 when Trump was still running for president. Perlmutter’s wife, Laura, was a member of Trump’s Inauguration committee. The Washington Post has referred to Perlmutter as Trump’s “Mar-a-Lago pal and Department of Veterans Affairs adviser.”

Given the boycott against Equinox and SoulCycle over Stephen Ross’ financial support of Trump, Hammer’s social media post suggests people should be equally unhappy with Perlmutter’s support. Hammer did not directly call for a boycott of Marvel Entertainment but does bring attention to the public’s quick condemnation of Equinox while still supporting Marvel.

Hammer has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it doesn’t seem like he will any time soon. The actor was set to play Batman in George Miller’s “Justice League” movie, but the project collapsed in pre-production. Rumors circulated early this year that Hammer was back in the running for the character as part of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” but the part went to Robert Pattinson. Next up for the actor are roles in Nicholas Jarecki’s “Dreamland” and Ben Wheatley’s “Rebecca” adaptation for Netflix.

