Bella Thorne to Make Directorial Debut for Pornhub With BDSM-Themed ‘Her and Him’

Bella Thorne, who first rose to prominence as a Disney Channel star, has directed an adult film for Pornhub. “Her and Him” is described as an ethereal “Romeo and Juliet”-themed tale of two lovers wrestling between dominance and submission. The film stars adult actors Small Hands and Abella Danger, and will make its world premiere at Germany’s Oldenburg Film Festival before becoming available on Pornhub Premium.

Here’s the official logline: “‘Her & Him’ depicts an edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend’s phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter.”

“The vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could switch off … [between] dominant and submissive,” Thorne says in a promotional video. “My vision originally actually was to make a Christmas horror movie, and instead I made a very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision. Sometimes, you go into something thinking that you want something specific, and then you totally change your mind and don’t go with that idea at all.”

Thorne began her acting career with a part on the fourth season of HBO’s “Big Love” before gaining prominence as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up.” Moving up from kids’ TV to YA fare, she led the Freeform series “Famous in Love.” She has also appeared in films such as “The DUFF” (2015), “Amityville: The Awakening” (2017), and the teensploitation black comedy “Assassination Nation” (2018), from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

“The process of shooting was very interesting, because we had real life fucking on set, which I had never shot before,” added Thorne, laughing. “Also, this was my first short in general, so it was quite an interesting experience to have the first thing that I ever really fully directed have so much sex in it. It is quite a fun environment.”

The film is being produced as part of Pornhub’s Visionary Director’s Series, which “features debut films by unexpected guest directors to diversify porn production and help create more varied content with multiple types of viewers in mind.” Other first-time filmmakers featured in the program so far include rappers Brooke Candy and Young M.A.

