‘Inside Bill’s Brain’ Trailer: Bill Gates Netflix Doc From ‘Inconvenient Truth’ Director

Davis Guggenheim's three-part Netflix docu-series about the Microsoft founder premieres at Telluride this weekend.

Bill Gates is getting the Steve Jobs treatment. A new Netflix docu-series will delve into the life and mind of the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist this fall, and it released a fascinating first trailer today. Titled “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates,” the three-part series will premiere at the 46th Telluride Film Festival over Labor Day weekend. Prolific documentary filmmaker Davis Guggenheim is at the helm of the ambitious project, which promises to offer “an innovative and revealing portrait” of the legendary innovator.

Here’s the official synopsis: “After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man’s life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft.”

In the trailer, both Bill and Melinda Gates sit down for interviews, though it’s unclear how personal Guggenheim was able to get with his subjects. Though the trailer does allude to some introspection around Gates’ family life, as the title suggests, the series will mostly focus on how Gates’ mind works.

The trailer opens with Guggenheim asking Gates about his biggest fear. “I don’t want my brain to stop working,” he replies.

“Inside Bill’s Brain” was created, directed and executive produced by Guggenheim, who is best known for “An Inconvenient Truth” and “He Named Me Malala.” He is the only documentary filmmaker since 2006 to have three films land in the top-100 grossing documentaries of all time, for “An Inconvenient Truth,” “It Might Get Loud,” and “Waiting for ‘Superman.'” He is the son of Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Charles Guggenheim.

Co-executive producers are Beth Osisek and Steven Leckart. Shannon Dill, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott are executive producers.

The series is set to debut on the streaming service on September 20. Watch the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.