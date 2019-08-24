Marvel Dates ‘Black Panther’ Sequel, Casts Kit Harington in ‘The Eternals’

News out of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, is hitting hard and fast, especially from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney has slated “Black Panther 2,” the sequel to director Ryan Coogler’s smash hit, for a May 6, 2022, release date. The 2018 film became the number-four highest-grossing film of all time in North America, while grossing $1.35 billion at the global box office, and the sequel is guaranteed to be another huge win for Disney and the MCU. Coogler will return to direct. While plot details remain under wraps, Michael B. Jordan is rumored to return to play the iconic villain Killmonger for the sequel.

Meanwhile, “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington, who wrapped the HBO series in May of this year, has found a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. As announced at the D23 Expo, Harington will join the cast of “The Eternals,” which already includes an embarrassment of riches — Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, and more. “The Eternals” is directed “The Rider” helmer Chloe Zhao, based on Jack Kirby’s comic series that began in 1976. Zhao won a Film Independent Spirit Award for her 2017 drama.

This will mark Harington’s first project since the conclusion of “Game of Thrones.” He also recently lent his voice to this year’s box-office favorite “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and had a role on HBO’s “Gunpowder” in 2017. “The Eternals” was written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, and is currently in production in London. The film is expected to pop on November 6, 2020.

IndieWire is currently on the ground covering D23 in Anaheim. A bounty of MCU riches was unveiled at yesterday’s panel, with Kevin Feige taking the D23 stage to announce new series including “She Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel,” and “Moon Knight,” and provide updates on “WandaVision,” the yet-to-be-titled Loki spinoff series, and more. All will bow on Disney+, which launches on November 12. Read IndieWire’s full report on MCU’s offerings at D23 here.

D23 will continue to unspool all weekend, with tons more Marvel and Disney news expected to drop.

