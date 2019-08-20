‘Bond 25’ Finally Gets an Official Title and a Slick New Logo to Match

The latest James Bond adventure starring Daniel Craig finally has an official title, and apparently little time for death.

Yes, another James Bond adventure is indeed coming, and now the Daniel Craig-starring follow-up to his “Skyfall” and “Spectre” finally has an official title. So long, unwieldy “Bond 25,” it’s time to start referring to the Cary Fukunaga feature by its rightful title: “No Time to Die.”

The new title was announced on James Bond’s official Twitter account (surely a super-spy would not have a social media presence?), along with a slick new title treatment and a black and white logo with plenty of retro appeal. It’s the fourth film in the series to accompany “die” into its title — funny, considering the British spy’s inability to ever pass away, thanks to the miracles of constant recasting — including “Live and Let Die,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” and “Die Another Day.”

The film features the return of franchise players Naomi Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, and Lea Seydoux. Rami Malek has joined the series as the latest villain alongside fellow newcomers Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, and “Captain Marvel” breakout Lashana Lynch.

Fukunaga is directing the feature, making Bond his first project since helming the Netflix series “Maniac.” Oscar-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”) will go large-format with 65mm Panavision and IMAX 65mm (to shoot the action sequences) for the first time in franchise history, and frequent Fukunaga collaborator Dan Romer will craft the score.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “James Bond has left active service when his friend Felix Leiter enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that they were abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen.”

“No Time to Die” has been plagued by on-set drama since it started shooting earlier this year, first with Craig injuring his ankle on set, requiring surgery that delayed production. Then an explosion scene ended up injuring a crew member. Then came reports that the crew was planning a mutiny due to Fukunaga’s video game habits. Perhaps a fresh title signals a fresh start.

MGM will open “No Time to Die” in theaters nationwide April 8, 2020. Check out the title announcement for “No Time to Die” below.

