Boots Riley Calls Out Tarantino’s ‘Hollywood’ for Not Depicting Manson Family as White Supremacists

“Sorry to Bother You” writer-director Boots Riley returned to Twitter after a nearly three-month hiatus to share a criticism he has with Quentin Tarantino’s depiction of the Manson Family cult members in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Actors such as Dakota Fanning, Austin Butler, Maya Hawke, and Lena Dunham star in the film as Manson followers, many of which are based on real people. Riley took issue with Tarantino’s script for depicting the cult members as hippies with liberal beliefs and not at all dealing with their racism and right-wing views.

“The Manson Family were overt white supremacists who tried to start a race war with the goal of killing black folks,” Riley wrote to his followers. “They weren’t ‘hippies’ spouting left critiques of media. They were rightwingers. This fact flips Tarantino’s allegory on its head.”

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” scene Riley appears to be referring to takes place right before Manson followers break into Rick Dalton’s home. Rick (Leonardo DiCaprio) has successfully gotten Tex Watson (Butler), Susan Atkins (Mikey Madison), Linda Kasabian (Hawke), and Patricia Krenwinkel (Madisen Beaty) off Cielo Drive, thus preventing the murder of Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). The Manson followers agree to go back and kill Rick after realizing he’s the actor who played Jake Cahill on the television show “Bounty Law.” After explaining to the group how their generation grew up on television shows obsessed with murder, Atkins tells the group, “My idea is to kill the people who taught us to kill.”

According to Boots, Atkins’ declaration as written by Tarantino falsely depicts the actual values of the Manson Family cult members in real life. Boots’ criticism is far from the first bit of backlash Tarantino has received for distorting events in “Hollywood.” The director’s depiction of Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) became an especially loud point of controversy in the weeks after the movie’s release. Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon, condemned Tarantino for portraying the martial arts legend as an “arrogant asshole who was full of hot air,” while Lee’s protégé Dan Inosanto said the film did not accurately portray the late action star.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is now playing in theaters. IndieWire has reached out to Boots Riley for further comment.

