Did Netflix Just Reveal Its ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie by Accident?

A Netflix placeholder page, since taken down, has appeared with the title "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."

Much like the vexing insect that couldn’t be swatted away in director Rian Johnson’s season-three episode “Fly” of the all-time-classic AMC series, buzz has been flying around Netflix’s long-awaited “Breaking Bad” movie ever since the Emmy-winning stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul tweeted cryptic messages earlier this summer. Well, the movie may be closer than we think.

According to a post on CNET, it seems that Netflix accidentally (or accidentally on purpose?) leaked a placeholder page for the film on its website, with the film titled “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.” See below.

The page has since been taken down, but it certainly gives credence to “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk’s recent claims that the movie has already been shot. “I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie. I can’t wait to see it,” Odenkirk said. “I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

The “Breaking Bad” movie is one of the most secretive projects in Hollywood. Plot details are scant, and cast members are staying tight-lipped, but it’s rumored that the film will center on Aaron Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman, after the events of the series finale. In the final episode of the series that aired in September 2013, Jesse was last seen fleeing from a kidnapping and off to destinations unknown. Series creator Vince Gilligan has not weighed in either, but he is the writer and director of the feature film.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.