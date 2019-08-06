Casey Affleck Speaks Out: ‘It Scares Me’ to Talk About #MeToo Movement

"Who would not be supportive of the MeToo movement?" Affleck asked during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast.

Casey Affleck admits on the most recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that he gets nervous to talk about topics related to the #MeToo anti-harassment movement. Affleck, who settled two lawsuits in 2010 accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of his mockumentary film “I’m Still Here,” stressed that he is an ardent supporter of the #MeToo movement and the values it represents. The “Manchester by the Sea” Oscar winner said the idea of people not supporting #MeToo values is baffling.

“There was a ton of partying, because that was the content of this documentary, at times mockumentary,” Affleck said. “We’re recording everything. It was confusing for everybody and it was deliberately so. And that’s my responsibility. The intention was to have the crew as a part of the movie. I don’t know how much they knew they were a part of the movie … It was a big mess and it’s not something I would do again. I would be way smarter, more sensible, more sensitive to it being a workplace if I were to try to do this again.”

Affleck’s latest directorial effort, the dystopian drama “Light of My Life,” is opening in theaters and on demand August 9 from Saban Films. The film stars Affleck as a father struggling to protect his daughter after a plague kills the rest of the world’s female population. The movie’s world-without-women setting has raised some eyebrows given Affleck’s history, although the actor-director maintained at the movie’s Berlin Film Festival premiere that the film is not a response to his harassment lawsuits.

“It’s not. I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation,” Affleck said at the film’s Berlin press conference about the film being a response to his personal history. “I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It’s not something I can control.”

