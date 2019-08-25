D23: 9 Things We Learned About Disney’s Monster Slate, From ‘Black Widow’ to ‘Star Wars’

Disney emphasized the culturally rich diversity of families in both live-action and animation with the "Mulan" remake and Pixar's "Soul."

At Saturday’s massive D23 Expo in Anaheim, Disney flexed its powerful movie muscles in both live-action and animation, emphasizing cultural diversity and legacy building. Among the standouts were sneak peeks of the “Mulan” live-action remake (March 27, 2020) and Pixar’s “Soul” (June 19, 2020), with the studio’s first predominantly all-black cast (led by Jamie Foxx as an aspiring jazz pianist). And the common thread was the richness of family in all its various forms.

In fact, Walt Disney Studios’ co-chairman Alan Horn literally underscored the point when kicking off the presentation: “You’re not just fans, you’re family,” he told the crowd of 6,800 in D23 Hall.

Here are nine key takeaways from the D23 movie presentation.

1. Goodbye to the “Skywalker Saga”

Horn began by introducing Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams to bid farewell to the “Skywalker Saga” with the ninth and final “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (December 20). The Resistance battles the First Order to conclude the ancient conflict between the Jedi and Sith, led by Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), and Oscar Isaac (Poe), who appeared onstage with other cast members along with Billy Dee Williams (Lando). He said: “Lando has never left me.”

Abrams told a prophetic story about including unused footage of the late Carrie Fisher, whose character of Leia is “the heart of the story,” he said. But when reading a warm remembrance about him in her memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” Abrams realized that she thanked him for directing her twice before he even signed on for “Skywalker.”

Disney/Lucasfilm

2. Marvel’s “Black Widow” Origin Story

After Marvel president Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler teased the date of “Black Panther 2” (May 6, 2022), and Feige announced that Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) will play non-Eternal Dane Whitman in the cosmic adventure “The Eternals” (November 6, 2020), he offered up exclusive footage of “Black Widow” (May 1, 2020), which added its own family spin.

In a hard-hitting action scene in the Cate Shortland-directed movie, which kicks off Phase Four of the MCU, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow finds herself in a brutal kitchen fight with Florence Pugh’s Yelena. Only she’s not a foe but a sister figure, and it’s the start of a deadly rite of passage for the future Avenger.

Disney

3. The Reimagining of “Mulan”

Given the current trade war with China, the timing of Niki Caro’s (“Whale Rider”) remake of “Mulan” couldn’t be more fortuitous. “What drew me to this project is Mulan herself, her journey from village girl to soldier to hero in a story as relevant and inspiring as it was 1,500 years ago,” Caro said. “In live-action, it’s real, very visceral, and very emotional.”

Indeed, the footage was sumptuous and epic in scope, yet full of wit as well. Mulan (controversial no-show Liu Yifei) dresses for a meeting with a matchmaker in a state of confusion, yet refuses to play the part of the silent, invisible wife to be, breaking a teapot despite her valiant effort to avoid disaster. Later, when war breaks out, Mulan steps up to honor her family by masquerading as a male soldier, displaying remarkable grace and power in a montage laced with poetic imagery. If ever an animated Disney classic cried out to be remade as live-action, this is it.

Pixar

4. Pixar and Pete Docter Find “Soul”

Pixar’s new chief creative officer Pete Docter introduced his fourth feature, “Soul,” a wondrous companion piece to his Oscar-winning “Inside Out.” “Originals or sequels, we make films that speak to everyone,” he said. “Now I’m directing a film about the ultimate questions: Why am I here? Metaphysics. Who would do that?”

“Soul” journeys from the streets of New York City to the mysterious cosmic realm of “The You Seminar,” where we discover our unique personalities. Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher who dreams of joining a jazz band. Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Tina Fey lead the supporting voice cast. Musician Jon Batiste writes the jazz music and the score is from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. It’s quite an eclectic mix for Pixar.

In the exclusive clip, after finally getting his big break, Gardner falls through a manhole and enters the cosmic world as a tiny ghostly character who must start again to make his way back. Once again, Docter explores one of our darkest fears with imagination and humor.

5. Pixar Goes “Onward”

In Pixar’s other original, “Onward” (March 6, 2020), Avengers Chris Pratt and Tom Holland reunite as elf brothers in search of their deceased father. Directed by Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”), it’s a world inhabited by non-humans where magic has been replaced by complacency and laziness. In new footage, we discover that Holland has the gift for wizarding to bring their dad back for one day, but that Pratt has the knowledge to make it happen. In a hilarious moment, the dad partially returns from the waist down, and the journey will be harder than they think.

Disney

6. “Frozen 2” Gets Trippier

As the new chief creative officer, Jennifer Lee has her own new vision for Disney animation, and it begins with the Oscar-contending “Frozen 2” (November 22), which she once again co-directs with Chris Buck. This one explores the enchanted elemental forest that went horribly wrong by upsetting the forces of Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. It offers a more varied visual splendor and a new spiritual adventure for royal sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell). Also returning are Josh Gad (snowman Olaf), and Jonathan Groff (iceman Kristoff). They are joined by “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood as their mom, and “This Is Us” Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown as a new military ally.

In new footage, Anna gets to shine as well with the origin story about Elsa’s great frozen power. The song, “All Is Found,” is one of seven all-new original songs by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

7. Disney Embraces “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Lee introduced a new animated original, “Raya and the Last Dragon” (November 25, 2020), an Asian-themed fantasy/adventure, directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins (“Big Hero 6,” “Frozen”), produced by Osnat Shurer (“Moana”), and scripted by Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”). It’s about teen Raya (Cassie Steele), who discovers the last dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina, from “Crazy Rich Asians”), left on Earth as a protector against dark forces. Like “Mulan,” it explores hope and community, and the diversity of cultures in Southeast Asia.

8. A New “Jungle Cruise” Adventure

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt engaged in good-natured sparring onstage to introduce “Jungle Cruise” (July 24, 2020), inspired by the classic theme-park attraction. Johnson, who plays riverboat captain Frank Wolff, described it as a cross between “Indiana Jones,” “Romancing the Stone,” and “The African Queen.” A mock trailer showed off his “kicking ass and saving the girl.” But not to be outdone, Blunt demonstrated that their relationship is a “two-hander” by introducing an alternative mock trailer in which her strength and smarts as scientist Dr. Lily Houghton power them on a journey to find “The Tree of Life.”

9. The Return of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Exclusive footage from “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (October 18, 2019) revealed a very complicated family affair, in which Angelina Jolie returns as Maleficent in a battle with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith, who threatens her bond with goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning). In a delicious dinner scene at the palace, the Queen deliberately berates Maleficent’s uncomfortable presence and provokes a confrontation with her racist remarks. This incites a war with unexpected allies (namely Chiwetel Ejiofor) to fight the new dark forces.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.