Dave Chappelle Slams Michael Jackson Accusers in Netflix Special: ‘I Don’t Believe Those Motherf*ckers’

Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special “Sticks & Stones” is stirring up controversy over a new batch of jokes relating to Michael Jackson, R. Kelly, and the LGBTQ community, among other topics (via USA Today). The stand-up comedian is used to courting backlash over polarizing jokes and comments made during his specials and such is the case when he says he does not believe Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The two men were the subjects of the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which detailed Jackson’s alleged child abuse throughout his career.

“I’m going to say something I’m not allowed to say, but I gotta be real: I don’t believe these motherfuckers,” Chappelle says during “Sticks & Stones” about Jackson’s alleged victims. The comedian is not as doubtful when it comes to R. Kelly’s accusers, saying, “If I’m a betting man, I’m putting my money on he probably did that shit.”

Chappelle also talked about Louis C.K., who admitted in November 2017 that allegations of sexual harassment against him were true. C.K. apologized for masturbating in front of several female comedians and has not returned to film or television since. Chappelle seemingly criticized C.K.’s accusers because “nobody ran for the door” when the comedian’s crude behavior was taking place.

“Louis C.K. was a very good friend of mine before he died in that terrible masturbation accident,” Chappelle says. “It was his room, that’s where you’re supposed to masturbate. And then he said, ‘Hey, everybody, I’m about to pull my [penis] out,’ and nobody ran for the door. They all just kind of hung out, like, ‘I wonder if this guy is serious.’ “

Chappelle’s previous Netflix special “Equanimity” generated backlash over offensive jokes about the transgender community, and he doubled down on his polarizing opinion while addressing the LGBTQ community during his “Sticks & Stones” set. The comedian said LGBTQ individuals are “so conniving” and “need to take some responsibility” for his jokes.

“I didn’t come up with this idea on my own. This idea that a person can be born in the wrong body — they have to admit, that’s a hilarious predicament,” Chappelle said. “What if I was Chinese but born in this body — that’s not funny? And the rest of my life, I had to go around making that face: ‘Hey, everybody, I’m Chinese!’ And then everybody get mad: ‘Stop making that face, that’s offensive.’ ‘What? This is how I feel inside.'”

Chappelle’s “Sticks & Stones” comedy special is now streaming on Netflix.

