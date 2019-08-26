‘Dickinson’ First Trailer: Apple TV+ Teases Sexy Series With Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld will star as poet Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+'s coming-of-age series.

The teaser for Apple TV+’s upcoming series about Emily Dickinson promises wild nights and plenty of rebellion.

Hailee Steinfeld will star in the series, which will explore the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld). The millennial-focused coming-of-age story will take place in the 19th century and is created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith (“The Affair”). Steinfeld also served as executive producer for the series.

Steinfeld is no stranger to coming-of-age stories, as she also starred in dramedy “The Edge of Seventeen” in 2016, which received an A- from IndieWire’s David Ehrlich. More recently, Steinfeld appeared in blockbusters such as “Bumblebee” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Other “Dickinson” stars include Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe.

Apple TV+ is expected to debut in November and cost $9.99 per month. November is going to be an especially busy month for streaming television, as the Disney+ service is slated for a November 12 launch. The market will become even more in the following months, when HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s still-unnamed streaming service come out in 2020.

Regardless, Apple has plenty of capital it can use to make its television platform stand out. Apple’s budget for its upcoming streaming service is reportedly $6 billion, so there’s little doubt that the company considers streaming television to be worth a long-term investment.

“Dickinson” isn’t the only historical show that will premiere on Apple TV+, either. The platform will also premiere the Ronald D. Moore-created “For All Mankind” alt-history drama, which will take place in an alternate timeline where the USSR beat the United States to the moon and follow how the continuing space race impacts the lives of NASA astronauts and their families. Keeping with Apple TV+’s family-friendly theme, the series will reportedly have an uplifting and positive tone, unlike many popular nihilistic alt-history shows.

Another upcoming Apple TV+ exclusive is “The Morning Show,” which will examine the world of morning news and the lives of those shows’ anchors. It will feature a star-studded cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Bel Powley.” Apple is working with a laundry list of television celebrities and other talent to produce projects for Apple TV+. For example, Oprah and Prince Harry are co-creating a documentary about mental health and well-being.

Check out the trailer for “Dickinson” below:

