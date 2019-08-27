Disney+ Goes for the Jugular: Buy Two Years, Get the Third Free

A regular Disney+ subscription costs $6.99, but a limited-time deal makes the upcoming service even cheaper for early adopters.

[Editor’s Note: At press time, the D23 website is experiencing technical difficulties.]

Disney+ will hit the market at a competitive $6.99 per month price point, and a new limited-time deal will make the streaming service even cheaper for early adopters.

Disney is offering a $141 preorder deal for those willing to commit to a three-year subscription to service, which launches November 12. The deal is available to members of D23, Disney’s official fan club. D23 has several paid membership tiers, but the Disney+ deal is also available to those with a free general membership to the club. The offer ends on Labor Day.

Although the limited-time offer makes the already competitively priced service even more enticing, the deal does not apply to the bundle of Disney+, ESPN, and the ad-supported version of Hulu that the company announced in early August. A discounted bundle of those services will be available for $12.99 per month.

News of the deal came the weekend after Disney’s annual D23 event in Anaheim. The company unveiled a slew of information about its upcoming streaming service and its programming during the event, such as teases for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and a live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp.” The company also premiered a trailer for “The Mandalorian,” a Star Wars series that is positioned to be the streaming service’s standout launch title. Disney also confirmed that the long-rumored Star Wars series starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi is indeed real, but didn’t share much else about that project.

Beyond Disney+ originals, the company also announced that Disney+ shows would release episodes weekly instead of all at once. Disney+ programming will also include bonus features, such as audio commentaries and deleted scenes.

Outside original programming, Disney has a huge library of older content that it will likely drip-feed to subscribers every month to keep them coming back to the platform. IndieWire’s Chris Lindhal noted that the service will launch with 5,000 Disney Channel and Disney Junior TV episodes, 100 Disney Channel Original Movies and some, but not all, older Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movies. Within a year, the entire Disney classics and Pixar libraries will be on the service, but Disney owns plenty of additional content that could pad out the service’s content library for years to come.

Disney has teased a handful of original projects that are still months or years away from hitting the platform. Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiasts will get their television fill, but they’ll have to wait a bit, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” won’t premiere on Disney+ until 2020. Other MCU shows, such as “Loki,” “WandaVision,” “What If…?,” and “Hawkeye” won’t hit the platform until 2021.

Some of Marvel’s leading superwomen will also be getting their own Disney+ series in the years to come. Disney announced that shows based on Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk were all in development.

