Emmys 2019: ‘Barry’ Takes Aim at ‘Veep,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ and ‘Fleabag’ in a Crowded Comedy Race

Plus, hear why those double nominations in writing or directing might not add up to the desired results.

As the 2019 Emmy race heads into its final weeks, competition could not be closer in several key comedic categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

While HBO’s “Veep” seemed unbeatable as it headed into its final season, the three-time winner for Outstanding Comedy Series now faces stiff competition from both inside and outside the confines of its own network. From within, it’s “Barry,” Bill Hader’s rival HBO comedy about a hitman taking aim at the political satire’s chances. Amazon has funny women of its own who’d love to nab that comedy crown, as both Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” and last year’s comedy series winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are bringing their A-game as the polls open.

As if that weren’t enough quality, the rest of the category boasts NBC’s “The Good Place,” Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” and Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” all of which bring big spoiler energy to an already fraught race.

This week, IndieWire Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson and TV Awards Editor Libby Hill are digging into what’s possible and what’s probable when it comes to comedy, as the latter turns to the books to scope whether multiple nominations in a single category help or hurt a series historically.

Plus, the pair will explore the fortuitous return of HBO’s Emmy-nominated drama series “Succession,” and how a well-timed and well-received second season can serve as a boon to campaigns in need of a late-breaking PR boost.

Final-round Emmy voting is open from Thursday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. PT. Winners for the 71st Primetime Emmys Creative Arts Awards will be announced the weekend of Sept. 14 and 15, with the Primetime Emmys ceremony broadcast live on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22.

