Emmys 2019: Bill Hader and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Appear Unstoppable

In this week's episode of "Screen Talk: Emmy Edition," it's as close as it can get to a sure thing in the comedy acting categories.

This is it. The final hours of voting for the 2019 Emmy race are upon us, meaning that soon it’ll be full speed ahead to the September ceremonies and the announcement of this year’s winners. Alas, that means that “Screen Talk: Emmy Edition” is coming to an end for the season and to borrow liberally from Robert Frost, nothing, not even Emmy gold, can stay.

On the upside, the comedy acting categories are the exact opposite of the drama categories as discussed last week, full of worthy contenders and talent whose breadth represents the past, present, and future of quality television.

But as interesting as the categories are, it’s unclear just how close the races for lead actor and actress are in reality. With the TV Academy’s open appreciation for HBO’s “Barry,” what with its 17 overall nominations, last year’s winner for Outstanding Lead Actor Bill Hader seems like a lock to nab the prize again this year.

Over in Lead Actress, Julia Louis-Dreyfus from HBO’s “Veep” is back to compete in a stacked category, including two Amazon Prime Video contenders: “Fleabag” creator and fellow hyphenate Phoebe Waller-Bridge and last year’s winner from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Rachel Brosnahan. Still, Louis-Dreyfus has been nominated for – and won – the lead actress Emmy for each and every season of “Veep” to date. That doesn’t look like it’s going to change this year.

In the final episode, IndieWire Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson and TV Awards Editor Libby Hill examine the comedy acting races and try to surmise if upsets are possible and where, as well as taking one last look at the year that was before trophies go out.

Final-round Emmy voting is open from Thursday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. PT. Winners for the 71st Primetime Emmys Creative Arts Awards will be announced the weekend of Sept. 14 and 15, with the Primetime Emmys ceremony broadcast live on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22.

