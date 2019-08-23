Netflix Gets Head Start in Emmys Race, Winning Big Among 2019 Juried Awards

The Television Academy announced today the juried award winners for the 71st annual Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy announced today the juried award winners for the 71st annual Emmy Awards in categories from Animation, Choreography, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design. Winners will be anointed at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15 in at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Netflix, which this year had 117 Emmy nominations altogether, won big among the juried awards, with Tim Miller’s animated series “Love, Death & Robots,” “Carmen Sandiego” and comedy talk show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” all taking home major prizes.

YouTube also shared in the bounty in the Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation category for the Google Spotlight Story “Age of Sail,” co-produced by Boathouse Studios, which is an immersive animated short directed by Oscar-winning animator John Kahrs. The Twitch platform received its first Emmy, for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media for Artificial.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentation, executive-produced by Bob Bain, will air Saturday, September 21, at 8:00 p.m. on FXX.

The following juried winners will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 14:

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

“Age of Sail” • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer

“Age of Sail” • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer

“Age of Sail” • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios

Jasmin Lai, Color

“Carmen Sandiego” • “The Chasing Paper Caper” • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media

Elaine Lee, Background Painter

“Love, Death & Robots” • “The Witness” • Netflix • Blur Studio

Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer

“Love, Death & Robots” • “Good Hunting” • Netflix • Blur Studio

Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer

“Love, Death & Robots” • “The Witness” • Netflix • Blur Studio

David Pate, Character Animator

“Love, Death & Robots” • Sucker of Souls • Netflix • Blur Studio

Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Media

“Artificial” • Twitch • 96 Next

Bernie Su, Executive Producer

Evan Mandery, Executive Producer

Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer

Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer

Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer

“Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over” • Oculus Store • Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, Third Rail Projects

Pete Billington, Director and Creator

Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator

Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” • Netflix

Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director

Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director

Yussef Cole, Head of Animation

Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator

Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator

To be presented on Sunday, September 15:

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” • Routines: “Don’t Be a Lawyer”; “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal” • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television

Kathryn Burns, Choreographer

Per the Television Academy, here is how winners in this category are selected: “Juried categories require all entrants to be screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy. As a consequence, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.”

