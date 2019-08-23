Netflix Gets Head Start in Emmys Race, Winning Big Among 2019 Juried Awards

The Television Academy announced today the juried award winners for the 71st annual Emmy Awards in categories from Animation, Choreography, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design. Winners will be anointed at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15 in at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Netflix, which this year had 117 Emmy nominations altogether, won big among the juried awards, with Tim Miller’s animated series “Love, Death & Robots,” “Carmen Sandiego” and comedy talk show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” all taking home major prizes.
YouTube also shared in the bounty in the Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation category for the Google Spotlight Story “Age of Sail,” co-produced by Boathouse Studios, which is an immersive animated short directed by Oscar-winning animator John Kahrs. The Twitch platform received its first Emmy, for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media for Artificial.
The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentation, executive-produced by Bob Bain, will air Saturday, September 21, at 8:00 p.m. on FXX.
The following juried winners will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 14:
Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation
“Age of Sail” • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer
“Age of Sail” • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer
“Age of Sail” • YouTube • Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Jasmin Lai, Color
“Carmen Sandiego” • “The Chasing Paper Caper” • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media
Elaine Lee, Background Painter
“Love, Death & Robots” • “The Witness” • Netflix • Blur Studio
Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer
“Love, Death & Robots” • “Good Hunting” • Netflix • Blur Studio
Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer
“Love, Death & Robots” • “The Witness” • Netflix • Blur Studio
David Pate, Character Animator
“Love, Death & Robots” • Sucker of Souls • Netflix • Blur Studio
Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist
Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Media
“Artificial” • Twitch • 96 Next
Bernie Su, Executive Producer
Evan Mandery, Executive Producer
Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer
Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer
Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer
“Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over” • Oculus Store • Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, Third Rail Projects
Pete Billington, Director and Creator
Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator
Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer
Outstanding Motion Design
“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” • Netflix
Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director
Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director
Yussef Cole, Head of Animation
Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator
Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator
To be presented on Sunday, September 15:
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” • Routines: “Don’t Be a Lawyer”; “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal” • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer
Per the Television Academy, here is how winners in this category are selected: “Juried categories require all entrants to be screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy. As a consequence, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.”
